Man charged over hit-and-run in which boy on scooter died

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a hit-and-run incident in Co Down.
A boy was riding a scooter in the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday evening when he was involved in a collision with a red Skoda Fabia.
He died from his injuries in hospital.
The PSNI said a 51-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences.
He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday. —PA