Man charged over hit-and-run in which boy on scooter died

The PSNI said a 51-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA Wire

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a hit-and-run incident in Co Down.

A boy was riding a scooter in the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday evening when he was involved in a collision with a red Skoda Fabia.

He died from his injuries in hospital.

The PSNI said a 51-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday. —PA