Crime & Law

Man charged over hit-and-run in which boy on scooter died

Boy died from injuries in hospital after being hit by vehicle in Co Down

The PSNI said a 51-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA Wire
The PSNI said a 51-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences. Photograph: Niall Carson/ PA Wire
Thu Jul 10 2025 - 17:08

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a hit-and-run incident in Co Down.

A boy was riding a scooter in the Strand area of Portaferry on Tuesday evening when he was involved in a collision with a red Skoda Fabia.

He died from his injuries in hospital.

The PSNI said a 51-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences.

READ MORE

‘This is the homeland of Jesus’: Palestinian Christians plead for end to attacks by West Bank settlers

Look inside: Opulent Malahide mansion built for Jameson whiskey dynasty for €6m

Modigliani: Three Days on the Wing of Madness review – Is Johnny Depp’s film a dud or a masterpiece? Prepare for disappointing news

Camila Cabello at 3Arena review: Fast, loud and fun – except for one humiliating moment

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Friday. —PA

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter