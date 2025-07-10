Ireland’s Ben Healy powers to Tour de France stage victory

Ireland's Ben Healy cycles in a lone breakaway during the 201.5km sixth stage of the 2025 Tour de France between Bayeux and Vire Normandie. Photograph: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Ben Healy has written his name into Irish cycling history by winning stage six of the Tour de France on Thursday afternoon, breaking clear around 40km before the rolling hilly finish at Vire Normandie.

The 24-year-old, racing for the US-based team EF Education–EasyPost, was originally part of an eight-rider breakaway which opened a gap on the peloton with around 80km remaining, before making his bold move for glory – winning by over two and a half minutes in the end.

Healy becomes only the seventh Irish rider to win a stage in the Tour de France and the first since Sam Bennett won the last stage on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in 2020.

Thursday’s 201km stage of hilly terrain across the northern plains from Bayeux to Vire Normandie was always likely to produce a breakaway, and the eight riders that originally got away also included Ireland’s Eddie Dunbar and Dutch star Mathieu Van der Poel, who took over the general classification lead from Tadej Pogacar.

The day however belonged to Healy, who displayed his trademark courage when making his bold break with some 40km remaining, and never looked back. With 35km to go his gap was out to half a minute, then almost a minute with 30km to go.

There was a final little brute of a climb, the Côte de Vaudry, 4km from the finish, but once over that safely Healy’s victory was never in doubt. Dunbar finished fourth, just over three minutes back.

Last year, Healy competed in his first Tour de France, where he was part of the breakaway on multiple stages, finishing fifth on stage nine and winning the combativity award on stage 14 – ending up 27th overall.

He then competed in the road race at the Paris Olympics, finishing 10th, and earlier this year showed further improvement by coming third in Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

He joins previous Irish Tour de France stage winners Shay Elliott, Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche, Martin Earley, Dan Martin and Bennett.

Healy has always shown his Tour promise. In 2020, Healy won the last stage of the Ronde de l’Isard in France, considered one of the top under-23 races in the world, the same day as Bennett won the last stage of the Tour de France. In 2019, Healy was also the youngest ever winner of a stage of the Tour de l’Avenir.

Healy was born in Stourbridge, outside of Birmingham, and only began his cycling career with Ireland in the summer of 2018, winning the Irish junior time-trial title. With a grandparent from Waterford and Cork, his move to represent Ireland was greatly encourage by Martin O’Loughlin of Cycling Ireland, who also played an influential part in Bennett’s early career.