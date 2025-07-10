Bob Dylan announces gigs in Dublin, Killarney and Belfast as part of UK and Ireland tour

Bob Dylan will perform in Dublin, Killarney and Belfast as part of his Rough And Rowdy Ways world tour. Photograph: iStock

Singer Bob Dylan is to return to Ireland as part of a 13-date tour following a successful run of gigs last year.

The 84-year-old will perform in Dublin, Killarney and Belfast as part of his Rough And Rowdy Ways world tour, which has been running since November 2021.

The shows will be phone-free, and people will be asked to put their phones in a Yondr pouch, which closes automatically when in the venue and unlocks in the venue’s concourse.

It comes amid a surge in interest in the Hurricane singer’s career, following the release of the biopic A Complete Unknown last year, which starred Timothee Chalamet as Dylan and followed the story of his career beginnings and infamous decision to go electric in the mid-1960s.

The singer is one of the most acclaimed songwriters of all time, winning 10 Grammys and being nominated on 38 further occasions.

He began his career in 1962 with the single Mixed-Up Confusion, which failed to chart in the UK and US.

But he shot to stardom with a string of successful singles in 1965, including The Times They Are A-Changin’, Subterranean Homesick Blues and Like A Rolling Stone.

He was the first songwriter to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, with the Swedish academy crediting him with “having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

Dylan’s songs have been covered by the likes of The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Rolling Stones and Adele.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, July 18th, at 10am. The full list of UK and Ireland tour dates are below.