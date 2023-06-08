Junior Cycle Irish: Octopus question leaves some students in a tangle

This year’s Junior Cycle Irish papers had nothing out of the ordinary, but there would have been some tricky parts for higher-level students, according to Anne Loughnane, ASTI subject representative for Irish.

“The aural exam seemed to be reasonably accessible and suitable, but there were one or two instances where people spoke quickly, and this may have been difficult for students to pick up,” she said.

In the comprehension section, students were asked about an octopus.

“There were parts about the anatomy of an octopus and this is not necessarily what a student would be learning in school, but the questions were direct and understandable, which helped balance it out,” Ms Loughnane said.

In the section where students write about a drama or novel they studied, they were asked if they were satisfied or dissatisfied with the ending.

Ms Loughane said that this level of literary analysis may not have been suitable for the age cohort in question.

“In the creative writing section, students were asked about seaside holidays or a party with friends, and they would have liked and been ready for this,” she said.

“In general, ASTI would welcome more emphasis on oral language skills at junior cycle level, with less written and literary material, because oral communication is the essence and life force of any language,” Ms Loughnane said.

At present, there is no oral component in the assessed junior cycle exam although, in the classroom-based assessment, students give a pre-prepared talk on a topic of their choice.

On both the higher and ordinary level papers, the Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin made an appearance, while ordinary level students were also asked about the musician Dermot Kennedy.

Ms Loughnane said that, while the ordinary level paper was generally suitable, question five posed a challenge.

“They were asked to write a message to a friend inviting them to a film, and that would be a little bit demanding at this level,” she said.

Students this year faced a range of different papers include T1 (teanga 1), designed for schools in Gaeltacht areas and Irish-medium schools, and T2 (teanga 2) designed for pupils attending English-medium schools.

Linda Dolan, Irish teacher at Mercy College in Sligo and Studyclix subject expert, said the higher level T2 paper was a “massive improvement” on last year’s “mind boggling exam”.

“Students and teachers alike undoubtedly would have been happy and greatly relieved to receive this paper today,” Dolan says.

The ordinary level T2 paper also “went off without a hitch”, she says, with student-friendly language and a similar pattern to past papers. “Overall, this paper presented nothing out of the blue and gave everyone the chance to showcase their Irish,” she said.

She also gave a thumbs up to the higher level T1 paper. “Today’s paper would have been well received by students who have put in the time and effort and who have a solid understanding of grammar,” she said.

