Dublin city councillor posts anti-Semitic video calling for a ‘real final solution’

A screenshot of the anti-Semitic video posted to WhatsApp by Dublin City Councillor Philip Sutcliffe

A Dublin city councillor who posted a video calling for a “real final solution” against “satanic” Jewish people, has said he “probably shared something I shouldn’t have”.

Philip Sutcliffe, an associate and coach of MMA fighter Conor McGregor, posted the video as his status on the WhatsApp messaging app on Monday afternoon. The video has since been deleted.

The one minute 16 second video starts with footage of Adolf Hitler and a voice-over stating he “warned us of the outcomes we’re currently experiencing”.

The video listed of series of anti-Semitic tropes, including blaming Jewish people for “degenerate Hollywood”, pornography and “white replacement”.

It called Jewish people “satanic” and claimed Jesus referred to them as “the spawn of Satan”.

The apparently AI voice-over stated “the world has a serious Jewish problem. Time to wake up and find a real final solution for this eternal menace to save civilisation”. Much of the video included offensive and anti-Semitic images depicting Jewish people.

The video was visible to anyone in Sutcliffe’s WhatsApp contact list.

Sutcliffe, who was elected to Dublin City Council in 2024 for the Ballyfermot–Drimnagh area, expressed confusion about the video when contacted on Tuesday.

Cllr Philip Sutcliffe said he did not endorse the views expressed in the video. Picture: Enda O'Dowd

“I don’t normally use the thing. I share things alright. What video are you talking about?”

He said he “probably just shared something on. Somebody just shared it to me and I probably just pushed the share button. I probably didn’t even read it.”

The councillor said he did not endorse the views expressed in the video. “I don’t think I even looked at that one to tell you the truth.”

He said he doesn’t remember posting it. “If it’s on my page I probably just shared something that I shouldn’t have. I’ll have a look at it now,” he said.

He declined to comment further, saying he was out planting trees before going to “train Conor for his next fight”.

Sutcliffe was elected to the council as a candidate for Independent Ireland. He ran as a candidate for the party in the general election later last year but resigned from the party after it said it did “not condone his association with Conor McGregor”.

Last November, he issued a public apology after sharing an image of a spoiled ballot paper for the presidential election on his social media accounts.

The ballot paper was defaced with hate speech and slurs about the presidential candidates.

Among the statements written on the spoiled paper are a call to “Deport all Africans!” and “Deport All Indians!” and “Ban Same-Sex Adoption”.

The picture was “accidentally shared”, Sutcliffe said in a statement to the council.

“I want to apologise for the post that appeared on my social media on polling day. The post had been forwarded to me and I was also tagged in it, and it was accidentally shared on my accounts. I wasn’t aware it had gone up on my social media account.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the image was not my ballot paper and the content of that post was absolutely disgusting and completely unacceptable. I would never share anything like that.

“I take full responsibility for what happened and I’m very sorry for any offence or confusion caused. It was an honest mistake and I’ll make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Cllr Philip Sutcliffe accompanied McGregor to the High Court last November for the conclusion of the civil action for assault taken against McGregor by Nikita Hand. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sutcliffe, a former Olympic boxer for Ireland, is McGregor’s boxing coach. He accompanied the MMA fighter to the High Court last November for the conclusion of the civil action for assault taken against McGregor by Dublin woman Nikita Hand. A High Court jury awarded €248,603 damages to Hand after finding McGregor civilly liable for her rape in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

He also accompanied McGregor on a visit to Washington DC on St Patrick’s Day last year during which he met Donald Trump and had a meeting with US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth.