Changes to how cars can travel around Dublin city centre come into force today

The Dublin City Centre Traffic Plan seeks to address the fact that 60 per cent of general traffic coming in to the area does not involve people who are stopping, working or shopping there.

The latest stage of a plan restricting and rerouting private traffic in parts of Dublin city centre has come into force.

The first phase the Dublin city Centre Traffic Plan came into effect last August, with a ban on private cars and commercial vehicles travelling directly east or west along the Liffey at either side of O’Connell Bridge from 7am to 7pm daily.

The aim of the move by Dublin City Council was to reduce travel times for buses coming into the city centre via the quays.

The second phase, which came into operation on Sunday, involves a ban on private traffic turning left from Westland Row into Pearse Street.

READ MORE

The latest phase of the Dublin City Centre Traffic Plan, which came into operation on Sunday, involves a ban on private traffic turning left from Westland Row into Pearse Street. Image: Paul Scott

Previously Pearse Street was one-way from Sandwith Street towards College Green. As of Sunday, a right-hand turn has been introduced allowing cars to head east on a two-way stretch of Pearse Street.

Heading west from Westland Row, Pearse Street will remain one-way but with only public transport, taxis and cyclists permitted to turn left on to it.

“Access will be maintained to Westland Row for traffic due to the height of other railway bridges in the area,” the council said in a statement.

“This will allow the use of Westland Row by high-sided vehicles while ensuring that public transport will be prioritised. Westland Row will no longer be a through route to Pearse Street. There are no changes to disabled bays, loading bays or taxi ranks.”

The local authority added: “The anticipated reduction in general traffic resulting from this measure along Pearse Street from Westland Row and on to Tara Street will allow for opportunities for these streets to be reimagined with better walking and cycling facilities alongside the high priority afforded to public transport in the future.”

The traffic plan seeks to address the fact that 60 per cent of general vehicles coming into the city centre involves people who are not stopping, working or shopping, but rather travelling through the area.

The next phase of the plan will turn attention to Parliament Street. The southside street which faces Capel Street – already pedestrianised on the north side of the river – is to become a traffic-free zone after 11am daily.