Dart commuters on southern route hit by delays due to ‘vandalism’

Irish Rail said it was working to rectify the situation as soon as possible. Photograph: David Sleator

Dart services between Dalkey and Bray were suspended on Tuesday morning leaving commuters facing long delays.

Irish Rail said the suspension was “due to an incident of vandalism which has damaged overhead lines”.

A pantograph which connects the train to the wires was also damaged, the company said.

Irish Rail said southbound Darts would turn around at Dalkey and go back to the city. “Knock on delays can be expected due to congestion,” the company added.

Passengers on route between Rosslare, Co Wexford to Dublin Connolly are being offered a bus connection from Bray onwards.

Irish Rail said it was working to rectify the situation as soon as possible.