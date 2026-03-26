Business

RDS puts the roof on €59m new stand in expanded Laya Arena

Royal Dublin Society focuses on fitting out the 6,775-seat stand in time for August 5th opening of Dublin Horse Show

An aerial view of the €59m new stand at the Laya Arena on the RDS campus in Ballsbridge. Photograph: Inpho
An aerial view of the €59m new stand at the Laya Arena on the RDS campus in Ballsbridge. Photograph: Inpho
Ciarán Hancock
Thu Mar 26 2026 - 01:102 MIN READ

After months of heavy duty structural construction work, the roof was placed atop the new €59 million stand on Wednesday at the Laya Arena in the grounds of the Royal Dublin Society’s (RDS) campus in Ballsbridge.

The focus now shifts to fitting out the three-storey stand internally and installing 6,775 seats in time for it to debut on August 5th for the first day of the Dublin Horse Show.

“There’s a very busy construction schedule ahead,” RDS chief executive Paul Kelly told The Irish Times. “We’re moving into a phase where there will be a huge amount of work going on that’s not very visible because it’s internal.

“There’s a huge amount that still needs to be done but we’re on budget and we’re on schedule and we’re very excited that we’ll have it open for the horse show.”

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He said the new stand would provide a “much better experience” for spectators while the addition of modern hospitality suites “increases the attractiveness” of the venue for promoters because there are increased opportunities to “sell higher-value tickets” and “give attendees a better experience”.

RDS members bridle at instruction to use Laya Arena name for showgrounds ]

The stadium will be known as the Laya Arena under a 10-year deal agreed with the health insurer, while Leinster rugby has signed a 25-year agreement to use it for home games. Leinster will return to hosting matches at the stadium in September.

Kelly said the new structure was funded by a €15 million grant from the State’s Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund, with the Immigrant Investor Programme providing between €10 million and €12 million, and the balance coming from the RDS.

Following the redevelopment, the capacity of the stadium for rugby matches increases to 20,500. For concerts, the arena will have a capacity of 38,000.

The roof hosts a solar energy system, and infrastructure for rainwater harvesting has also been put in place. The stand has 57 wheelchair spaces and 52 accessible seats for people with mobility issues.

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Ciarán Hancock

Ciarán Hancock

Ciarán Hancock is Business Editor of The Irish Times
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