RDS puts the roof on €59m new stand in expanded Laya Arena

An aerial view of the €59m new stand at the Laya Arena on the RDS campus in Ballsbridge. Photograph: Inpho

After months of heavy duty structural construction work, the roof was placed atop the new €59 million stand on Wednesday at the Laya Arena in the grounds of the Royal Dublin Society’s (RDS) campus in Ballsbridge.

The focus now shifts to fitting out the three-storey stand internally and installing 6,775 seats in time for it to debut on August 5th for the first day of the Dublin Horse Show.

“There’s a very busy construction schedule ahead,” RDS chief executive Paul Kelly told The Irish Times. “We’re moving into a phase where there will be a huge amount of work going on that’s not very visible because it’s internal.

“There’s a huge amount that still needs to be done but we’re on budget and we’re on schedule and we’re very excited that we’ll have it open for the horse show.”

He said the new stand would provide a “much better experience” for spectators while the addition of modern hospitality suites “increases the attractiveness” of the venue for promoters because there are increased opportunities to “sell higher-value tickets” and “give attendees a better experience”.

[ RDS members bridle at instruction to use Laya Arena name for showgroundsOpens in new window ]

The stadium will be known as the Laya Arena under a 10-year deal agreed with the health insurer, while Leinster rugby has signed a 25-year agreement to use it for home games. Leinster will return to hosting matches at the stadium in September.

Kelly said the new structure was funded by a €15 million grant from the State’s Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund, with the Immigrant Investor Programme providing between €10 million and €12 million, and the balance coming from the RDS.

Following the redevelopment, the capacity of the stadium for rugby matches increases to 20,500. For concerts, the arena will have a capacity of 38,000.

The roof hosts a solar energy system, and infrastructure for rainwater harvesting has also been put in place. The stand has 57 wheelchair spaces and 52 accessible seats for people with mobility issues.