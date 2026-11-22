A pot of coddle - described as 'Dublin coddle' at the Yellow Bittern in London. Photograph: Peter Flude/The New York Times

Long viewed with suspicion by country folk and urban sophisticates alike, coddle can be a hard sell.

But despite falling out of fashion in the late 20th century even in its Dublin heartland, the worryingly colourless sausage soup is making a comeback in an unlikely location: London.

The latest place to add it to the menu is B. Penhale, a somewhat perplexing “British and Irish” restaurant opening in the original Smithfield. The wan stew flies the Irish flag alongside the likes of colcannon and curry chips on a menu that combines the humdrum (eggs and soldiers) with the elevated (turbot and sea purslane) as it brings the food of everyone’s grandmother, whether Celt or Cockney, to the one table.

“I want there to be a Dickensian, Christmas Carol feel to a lot of the food for winter,” head chef Elliott Hashtroudi, late of the storied, offal-forward St John restaurant, told the Financial Times. We’re not sure if we’re offended.

Moylett’s pub in Clapton offers the oxymoronic “coddle croquette”, while the Yellow Bittern in King’s Cross, a divisive-but-charming lunch-only restaurant, has also offered a straightforward version. Then-Observer critic Jay Rayner was not a fan in 2024, describing Dublin coddle as “a mellifluous name that cannot disguise the fact it’s two bought-in Cumberland sausages, some potatoes and broth for £20”. Pearls before swine.

Overheard will eat a coddle from time to time, following former taoiseach Bertie Ahern’s recipe. It’s simple, but it certainly evinces the Irish authenticity which has sold so well to our close neighbours in recent years.

So congratulations to coddle, joining Guinness, spice bags and Fontaines DC – though not Sally Rooney – in the Irish delegation to the metropolitan melting pot.

One person who won’t be visiting is rising Irish international football star Jack Moylan, who featured on the front page of the Daily Star earlier this year under the headline “Duffer told me to go easy on the coddle”. The advice from his former manager Damien Duff must have worked, given Moylan’s recent success and his goal against Kosovo on Tuesday? Not so, apparently.

“He had an obsession with thinking I ate coddle, but I have never eaten it,” he said.

“One of the first things he said was to stop eating my Ma’s coddle! I hope he watches this so he can stop saying it. He was obsessed with things like that. My Ma is a vegetarian anyway. She doesn’t even make coddle.”

Cut the cr*p

There is clearly a spirit of innovation at Dublin City Council where a new advertising campaign has achieved the rare feat of being vulgar and prudish at the same time.

“No More Cr*p Excuses” is the name of the effort intended to warn the dog-owning classes that they should pick up excrement before someone steps on it.

Cr*p excuses are presumably crap excuses, or bad excuses, though Overheard can rarely recall the relatively mild slang term being censored in this way before. Images issued by the council show harrowing scenes: someone about to step in dog poo; a buggy about to roll through dog poo; a boy kicking a football covered in dog poo. We can only hope the campaign works, even if the slogan doesn’t.

An example poster from Dublin City Council's cr*p dog-excrement campaign.

Certainly, enforcement doesn’t seem to have any impact. On-the-spot fines for canine soiling soared from €150 to €250 in September, ramping up the stakes, but few lead-clutchers ever face this penalty: in 2025, Dublin City Council issued a total of two fines to its 592,713 or so residents. The majority of councils issued none at all.

New arrival time for Derry air link

The summer’s gone and all the flowers are dying – and the Dublin-Derry air connection is still not up and running.

In May, an optimistic time of year, we were told by the North South Ministerial Council that it would be coming by the end of 2026. It doesn’t look like it: a tender has just been advertised to find an airline to run it.

Backed by £2 million (€2.4 million) from the Shared Island fund, the restoration of the air link, which hasn’t operated since 2011 when cuts were the order of the day, is part of the general push for ever-closer ties North and South. Getting it going again would be of benefit to Derry in particular: tourist dollars and business euros could more quickly disperse northwards, while locals could access a wider selection of Canaries via connecting flights, rather than predawn motorway treks.

Amelia Earhart, the most famous flight-related figure to have a connection to Derry. Photograph: AP Photo

The alternatives are not ideal either. Advances in rail provision between Dublin and Belfast have not yet extended to the north coast, with a changeover required at Grand Central that can add time and inconvenience to the trip. Many regulars get the bus to Derry, which takes about four hours, with a sos beag halfway to stretch the legs. Or there’s driving a long way and parking, at cost, for a long time.

“Subject to the outcome of the competitive tender process” – which is Civil-Service speak for “please god” – the carrier will commence operations no later than March 28th, 2027. Weary travellers can wait in the airport’s Amelia Earhart Lounge, named after the aviator who completed the first solo non-stop transatlantic flight by a woman in Derry in 1932.

Stopping the slop

Musicians are, for the most part, hostile to artificial intelligence (AI), which threatens to seize some of their already attenuated passive income by producing hours of cheap cafe playlist filler using knowledge it gleaned from studying millions of real songs.

But musicians are also somewhat creative, both lyrically and when it comes to marketing. A curious entry on the lobbying register for the Irish Music Rights Organisation related to increasing “awareness of the impact of AI on music creators” revealed as much.

Danny O’Donoghue, lead singer of The Script, is a supporter of the cause, and he evidently thought his fans might be too: he created and shared a QR code through which his fans could send an email to all Oireachtas members as part of a concert in the 3Arena in October.

The Script, with Danny O'Donoghue on vocals, play the first of two nights in the 3Arena, Dublin, in October. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell for the Irish Times

TDs are traditionally sceptical of sentiments expressed in mass boilerplate emails, but they will have had a heads-up. O’Donoghue addressed the Oireachtas Media Committee over the summer, explaining the danger of allowing AI companies to scrape existing music and how real musicians are being edged out by fake.

“If I came in here and I took all the furniture out of the Dáil, straight away you’d see it’s all gone,” he said. “Because it’s a song and it’s ones and zeros, it looks like you’ve a victimless crime. So we’re here to shine a light on it.”

If they could AI-generate bike sheds, it might have solved some problems, but the technology is not quite there yet.