Ireland

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Co Roscommon

Woman (70s) pronounced dead at the scene and gardaí are calling for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.
Ronan McGreevy
Mon Oct 12 2026 - 07:541 MIN READ

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident on Sunday in which a pedestrian was killed in Co Roscommon.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was struck by a car as she crossed the road at St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene and her body was taken to Roscommon University Hospital. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

No other injuries were reported.

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The scene has been preserved for technical examination and the road is currently closed, with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of St Patrick’s Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, between 6.45pm and 7.45pm on Sunday and who may have camera footage, are asked to make it available to investigators

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on (094) 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy

Ronan McGreevy is a news reporter with The Irish Times