Man in his 60s dies in Meath crash

A man in his 60s was killed in a road crash in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Monday.

The collision between a truck and a car happened shortly after 3pm on the N2, north of the Ashbourne-Rath roundabout.

The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene, and his body was removed to the mortuary in Navan.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was uninjured.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly those who were in the area between 3pm and 3.45pm or those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Ashbourne Garda station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or at any Garda station.