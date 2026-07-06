Ireland

Man for court over alleged serious assault in Dublin city centre

Incident on Hawkins Street left man in his 20s with serious head injuries

Gardaí arrested a man in connection with an incident on or near Dublin's Hawkins Street. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Gardaí arrested a man in connection with an incident on or near Dublin's Hawkins Street. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd
Hugh Dooley
Mon Jul 06 2026 - 08:441 MIN READ

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s in connection with an incident in Dublin city centre on Sunday that left a younger man in a critical condition in hospital.

The suspect is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Monday morning.

Gardaí believe the injured man, who is in his 20s, was assaulted near or on Hawkins Street, Dublin 2, at about 12.20am on Sunday.

The incident is believed to have taken place at about the time he was ejected from a venue in central Dublin.

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He was later found on Hawkins Street and initially taken to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

However, because he had sustained a head injury and due to concerns over his condition, he was transferred to Beaumont Hospital for specialist head treatment.

His interaction with staff and other patrons at the Dublin venue before he was ejected is at the centre of the Garda inquiry.

A leading line of inquiry is that the man suffered a blow to the head.

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