Man (20s) in critical condition after assault on Hawkins Street

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

A man in his 20s is in critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin 2 early on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the incident, which occurred on Hawkins Street at approximately 12.20am.

The man was brought to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for serious injuries and he remains in a critical condition, gardaí said.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Hawkins Street between midnight and 12.30am on Sunday and who may have camera footage – including dashcam footage – is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda station on (01) 666-9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.