Man charged with murder of father of three in stabbing incident in Cork

Defence solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that his client would be applying to the High Court for bail and pleading not guilty to the charge. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A 56-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a father of three, who was stabbed outside a house in Cork City.

Kieran Long, of Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, was brought before Cork District Court where he was charged with the murder of Mark O’Connell (36) at Hollyville, Hollyhill, on November 16th, 2025.

Det Garda Mick Dolan of Gurranabraher Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said that Long made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Sgt David Fleming said that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment on the charge, and he said the DPP was also consenting to Long going forward on a signed plea of guilty.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins Daly said that his client understood that bail was not available to him at the District Court and he would be applying to the High Court for bail on the charge.

“He is disappointed at not being able to apply for bail today because he has co-operated with the investigation from the outset and has made himself available to the gardaí at all times,” said Collins Daly.

“He will be pleading not guilty to the charge – he has maintained his innocence at all times so a book of evidence will be required in the case.”

Judge David Waters noted the solicitor’s submissions on the matter and he remanded Long in custody to appear again at Cork District Court by video-link on October 14th.

Earlier this year, an inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court heard that a postmortem revealed O’Connell had died from haemorrhage and shock due to a stab wound to the upper thorax.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said the stab wound led to bleeding into the cavity between the lung and the chest wall and into the pericardial sac surrounding the heart.