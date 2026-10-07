Man accused of Robbie Lawlor murder switches solicitors as bail application put on hold

Robbie Lawlor (36) was shot dead in broad daylight in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on April 4th, 2020

A man accused of murdering Robbie Lawlor has switched solicitors as he prepares to seek release from custody, a court heard on Wednesday.

Belfast firm Phoenix Law is now defending Paul Drew (41) on charges of involvement in the assassination more than six years ago.

The Dublin man’s planned application for bail was adjourned due to the change in representation.

Lawlor (36) was shot dead in broad daylight in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast on April 4th, 2020.

Detectives believe he had attended a pre-arranged meeting at a house on Etna Drive when a gunman emerged from the property and opened fire.

The killing took place during a violent drugs feud between rival factions in the Republic.

At the time Lawlor was a suspect in the abduction and murder of Drogheda teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

The gangland figure is believed to have travelled to Northern Ireland because he feared an attempt on his own life.

Two other men are awaiting trial charged with involvement in his murder.

Drew, of Whitebrook Park in Tallaght, Dublin, was arrested in Liverpool last month as part of the continuing investigation.

He is currently remanded in custody on charges of murdering Lawlor and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police revealed previously that the evidence against Drew involves data obtained from the EncroChat network, CCTV surveillance and text communications.

Up to a dozen other suspects have also been interviewed but not yet charged based on the same material.

Drew was due to seek bail at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. But the application was put on hold to give his newly instructed lawyers more time to prepare the case.

Solicitor Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, told the court: “We have only come on record.”

Adjourning proceedings for a week, district judge Anne Marshall directed Drew to appear via video-link at that stage.