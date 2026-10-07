Dublin after-school provider claims ex-franchisee is running similar business in breach of agreement

In the High Court on Wednesday, Michael Binchy, counsel for Sunago, was granted short service of the proceedings on Emma Campbell, Your Tribe and Platinum Childcare Ltd. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

An after-school care provider is seeking a High Court injunction after it said one of its former franchisees is providing a similar service using the same personnel, customer, and school arrangements in clear breach of an agreement.

Sunago Ltd, trading under the Australian-registered Sherpa Kids brand, claims Emma Campbell, a director of a new company called Your Tribe Ltd, is using intellectual property and customers who used the Sherpa service.

On Wednesday, Michael Binchy, counsel for Sunago, was granted short service of the proceedings on Campbell, Your Tribe and on her original company that had entered into the franchise agreement, Platinum Childcare Ltd. The application was made with only Sunago represented and Judge Brian Cregan said the case could return next week.

The court heard Campbell entered into a franchise agreement with Sunago in June 2021 to use the Sherpa Kids system to operate in eight primary schools in the Lucan area of Dublin.

In written evidence, Jennifer Lee, managing director of Sunago’s trading entity, Sherpa Kids Ireland, said Campbell indicated last March a desire to renew the franchise agreement. However, following communications between the parties, Campbell did not renew the agreement.

In late August, Lee said, following communications from two parents in two different schools, efforts to contact Campbell were unsuccessful. Lee said she became concerned that Platinum or Campbell may have solicited business in breach of the franchise agreement.

This provides that a franchisee cannot, for a year after expiry of the agreement, engage in a competing business, use any confidential information, tout or solicit for former franchisee customers.

Lee said she learned that the Your Tribe company had been incorporated in October 2025 with Campbell as sole director and shareholder, as she was in Platinum.

Posters appeared in at least one school advertising Your Tribe and parents in other schools received communications about rebranding, she said.

The principal of one school told Lee he had understood Sherpa was owned by Campbell and that Sherpa was rebranding as Your Tribe. Another school principal also said he understood Sherpa was rebranding.

Warning letters were sent to the defendants, whose solicitors replied that the franchise agreement had ended on September 17th last and that Platinum had ceased trading. It was also denied Platinum had solicited, touted, transferred or attempted to retain any customer who had dealt with the business.

It was also denied that Your Tribe had any association with Sunago or that it was using its Sherpa Kids intellectual property.

Lee said it is clear that following expiry of the franchise agreement that the defendants, conspiring and acting in concert, “have continued to provide substantially the same childcare services at the relevant schools, using the same or substantially the same personnel, customer and school relationships, and operational arrangements” in breach of the agreement.

She said Sunago’s predicted loss as a result, comprising mostly loss of management service fee, for this year is some €390,000.