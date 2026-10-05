Niamh O’Brien, Irish dancer and wife of Michael Flatley, dies aged 52

Michael Flatley with his wife Niamh O'Brien arriving for the Lord Of the Dance 25th Anniversary opening night at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin in 2023. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Niamh O’Brien, the Lord of the Dance lead performer who later married fellow Irish dancer Michael Flatley, has died aged 52.

She passed away peacefully at the Beacon Hospital in south Dublin, “following a period of illness”, a representative said.

Flatley said in a statement: “My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend. My gorgeous bride of 20 years has gone to the Lord in Heaven.

“She was the most loving mother, wife and person, and our lives will never be the same without her,” Flatley said.

“Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us. Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and out family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Alongside the statement posted online, Flatley shared photos of his wife dancing, their wedding photo and a photo with their son.

“The Flatley and O’Brien families are devastated by Niamh’s sudden passing and have asked that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss,” the representative continued.

“They express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Beacon Hospital who cared for Niamh over the past few weeks, and to everyone who has offered their kindness and support to the family,” she continued.

Michael Flatley (right) with his wife Niamh and son Michael St James at the premiere of his film Blackbird at the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield, Dublin in 2022. Photograph: Tom Honan

The couple married in October 2006, in a Fermoy, Co Cork, church only 3km from the 18th-century Castlehyde estate, the Palladian-style ancestral home of first president of Ireland Douglas Hyde that Flatley bought in 1999 and later restored.

The couple have one child, Michael St James, who was born in 2007. Flatley himself was diagnosed with cancer in the past, and has spoken of his family’s support throughout those experiences.

Around Christmas in 2022, having been told of his cancer diagnosis by his doctor over the phone, Flatley later said in an interview: “I turned and there was Niamh ... She hugged me and everything seemed a little better.”

Niamh O’Brien, originally from Co Meath, competed as an Irish dancer at an elite level throughout her teenage years, placing fourth in the world championships when she was 17 years old.

After leaving the competition world to enter professional performances, she appeared in Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Feet of Flames and Celtic Tiger – all live shows produced by Flatley that toured around the world.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course,” the representative said.