Courts

Louth man accused of murdering parents and brother pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Robert O’Connor is accused of killing his mother, father and younger brother at their home in September 2025

Mark O’Connor, Louise O’Connor and their son Evan O’Connor. Photograph: PA
Mark O’Connor, Louise O’Connor and their son Evan O’Connor. Photograph: PA
Alison O’Riordan
Wed Oct 07 2026 - 22:392 MIN READ

A 32-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering three members of his family at their home in Co Louth last year.

A Central Criminal Court judge warned jurors empanelled for the trial that some of the evidence they will hear may be “difficult or distressing”.

Robert O’Connor, of Drumgowna, Louth Village, Dundalk, Co Louth, is charged with the triple murder of his mother Louise O’Connor, his father Mark O’Connor and his younger brother Evan O’Connor at their home in Drumgowna between September 28th and 29th 2025, both dates inclusive.

O’Connor was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday on three counts of murder.

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When the registrar read the indictments to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, O’Connor replied: “Not guilty by reason of insanity” to each of the three counts that were put to him. Judge Siobhan Lankford told the jury panel that this case involved members of the accused man’s family.

The judge warned the jurors that some of the pathology evidence may be “difficult or distressing” and if they felt they could not maintain impartiality then to let her know.

The judge also informed the potential jurors that acting on a panel is a difficult but an important task. “Any judge when hearing a case like this will make accommodations for those on the jury. If you think you will have difficulty dealing with this properly you should bring it to my attention,” she added.

The judge told the panel that they must be in a position to put their sympathies aside and direct their minds in “an objective fashion” to the hearing of the evidence.

The judge further informed the jurors that she anticipated the evidence would not take more than three weeks and that they needed to be available to sit until October 30th next.

The prosecution case is being led by senior counsel Roisin Lacey, while Michael Bowman is heading up the defence team. A jury of six men and six women was sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin on Thursday afternoon before Judge Mícheál P O’Higgins.

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