Crime & Law

Limerick car crash leaves man dead and four others in hospital

Man (40s) pronounced dead at scene of incident which left two others with serious injuries

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash in Limerick to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson
Niamh Towey
Mon Jun 15 2026 - 10:071 MIN READ

A man in his 40s has died and four other people have been injured in a car crash in Co Limerick on Sunday.

The two-car crash happened near Pullagh in Pallasgreen shortly before 10pm.

The man who died was the only occupant of the car he was driving. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place.

Two women, a teenage boy and girl in the other car were taken to hospital after the crash.

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The driver, a woman in her 50s, and a teenage girl were taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

Two other passengers, a woman in her 20s and a teenage boy, were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is closed for forensic examinations and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who may have camera footage, to contact them at Bruff Street Garda station on (061) 382940.

Gardaí also said they were aware images and video footage related to this incident are circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

“We are appealing to anyone who receives this content to refrain from sharing or reposting it further,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.

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Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey

Niamh Towey is Education Correspondent at The Irish Times