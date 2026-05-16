Ireland

Two dead and four injured after crash in Co Donegal

Two men in their 20s and 30s killed in two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon

23/08/'19 Gardai examine the scene tof a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in his 50s on the Malahide Road this afternoon. The pedestrian was killed in the incident and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Sat May 16 2026 - 20:361 MIN READ

Two men died in a two-vehicle crash in Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon.

Four other people were injured in the incident that occurred on the N15 in Birchhill, Co Donegal, shortly after 2pm.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, who were travelling in one of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement.

Two other occupants of the same vehicle, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 20s, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

READ MORE

Clare demolish 14-man Tipperary, Dublin beat Galway with late goal - as it happened

A conflict between the US and China now looks inevitable

PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy surges up leaderboard on day three

Man (30s) dies following incident at shop on Dublin’s Henry Street

A man and woman in their 40s who were in the other vehicle are also being treated for non life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The remains of the men who died were taken to Letterkenny Univerity Hospital where postmortems will take place.

Garda technical staff will examine the scene of the crash and the road has been closed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward and asked road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Donegal Town Garda station on (074) 912 5888, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter