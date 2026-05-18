Man (60s) dies in tractor crash in Co Leitrim

The male tractor driver in the single-vehicle incident was pronounced dead at the scene on the L3355 near Mullaghycullen, Drumcong. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardaí are seeking witnesses after man in his 60s died in a tractor crash in Co Leitrim on Sunday night. It brings to five the number of fatalities on the State’s roads at the weekend.

The male driver in the single-vehicle incident was pronounced dead at the scene after gardaí and emergency services attended the site of the collision shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

It took place on the L3355 near Mullaghycullen, Drumcong, Co Leitrim.

The remains of the man were removed to Sligo University Hospital, with the local coroner informed and a postmortem to take place in due course.

The road remained closed on Monday afternoon, with Garda investigators preparing to examine the scene.

Witnesses to the crash as well of those who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident have been asked to contact gardaí.

The latest Garda road death figures show 64 people killed on Irish roads so far in 2026, a figure that is tracking slightly higher than 2025, when 61 had died by this date.

Drivers, at 27, constitute the largest number of fatalities, followed by pedestrians (18) and car passengers (11).

On Monday, gardaí also renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal crash in Birchhill, Co Donegal, on Saturday.

[ Four dead following road incidents in Co Donegal and Co Dublin over weekendOpens in new window ]

Two cars collided in the incident shortly after 2pm, with two men in their 20s and 30s killed. They were named locally as Caoilan Bushe (30), from Letterbarrow and Leon Shovlin (27) of Ardara.

Four others, including a man and woman in their 20s who were travelling with the men who died and a man and woman in their 40s in the other car, were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who was at the scene but has not yet spoken to gardaí is asked to make contact, as are people who may have video relevant to the investigation.

Over the weekend, another man in Co Donegal and a woman in Loughlinstown, Dublin, were killed in road traffic collisions.