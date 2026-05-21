Final day of campaigning ahead of Dublin and Galway byelections

Main Points

We are in the final day of the Dublin Central and Galway West byelection campaigns

Voting takes place from 7am to 10pm on Friday

The margins between success and failure could be wafer thin, so expect a frantic final few days on the ground, says Pat Leahy

Counting starts on Saturday morning with results expected by early evening

Key Reads

People are ‘sick of the Government parties’, says former Fianna Fáil councillor

Noel Thomas canvasses on Galway's William Street. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Although Independent Ireland candidate Noel Thomas came to national attention for his stance on immigration, he says it is “not one of the big issues on the doors” in Galway West.

Instead, the cost-of-living crisis is the biggest issue being raised, according to the councillor who left Fianna Fáil in 2024 after a fall-out with the party over its immigration policy.

During a recent canvass, he told Andrew Hamilton there are people who are “sick of the Government parties” and feel “let down”.

“The ordinary person, when you knock on their door, they feel like they have no other purpose but to be there to pay taxes for the Government,” he said.

Read in full here.

Noel Thomas canvasses Losita Stack and Majella Fahy on Galway's Eglinton Street. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Irish Times polling earlier this month showed Thomas in second place with 16 per cent of first preference votes. He was behind Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne (17 per cent).

Fears grow in Government over further tech job losses

Fears are growing in Government that yesterday’s job losses at Meta’s Irish operation could be followed by further cuts in the wider sector.

Meta on Wednesday cut up to 350 jobs, about 20 per cent of its Irish workforce, as part of the latest round of job losses that will see it shed thousands of roles worldwide.

Industry figures have privately warned Ministers and officials that as many as 80 per cent of tech jobs globally could be lost over the coming decade.

Read more here.

Ahead of tomorrow’s votes, all Irish Times polling coverage and data, including the most pressing issues for voters, can be accessed here.

McEntee to take Leaders’ Questions

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee will be taking Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil later today, during which the detained Gaza flotilla activists are likely to arise.

A video posted by Israeli far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has drawn criticism from both Israeli and international political figures.

In the video, Ben-Gvir is seen walking through a ship and taunting detained activists as they knelt on the floor with their hands bound.

A detained Irish activist, Caitríona Graham, is seen being restrained by soldiers and pushed back down by the head to a kneeing position after chanting: “Free, free Palestine.”

McEntee described it as “utterly appalling and unacceptable behaviour”.

Footage from Ashdod, Israel shows Israel's minister of national security mocking detained activists who were aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. Video: Reuters

More can be read on that here.

The Taoiseach, meanwhile, has written to the president of the European Council calling for an EU-wide banning of products from Israeli settlements and the suspension of the EU’s Association Agreement with Israel following its “shocking treatment” of the activists.

It is the final day of campaigning for Friday’s byelections in Dublin Central and Galway West.

Ahead of the polls opening at 7am tomorrow, party leaders will be joining candidates for a final round of canvassing, with the exception of Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The Fianna Fáil leader will be in Paris to meet French president Emmanuel Macron.

However, Irish Times polling suggest his party’s candidates in both constituencies are unlikely to challenge for a seat.

In polls carried out earlier this month, Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan was leading the race in Dublin Central, followed by Social Democrats candidate Daniel Ennis. Veteran criminal and Independent candidate Gerry Hutch was in third place.

In Galway West, Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne held a slim lead over Independent Ireland candidate Noel Thomas. Labour’s Helen Ogbu was in third place.