Warmest weekend of the year so far forecast by Met Éireann

A large crowd enjoying drinks outside McCaffertys Pub along the Grand Canal in Portobello in the sunshine. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Good weather is on the way with Met Éireann forecasting the warmest weekend of the year so far, with widespread high temperatures of between 17 and 23 degrees and the potential for even higher temperatures into next week.

The island-wide outlook is for good summer-like conditions although Met Éireann has warned of some sea fog reducing temperatures at beaches on the south and east coast on Saturday and Sunday.

The high temperatures will be accompanied by mostly dry and settled weather. Donal Egan, meteorologist with Met Éireann Egan said top temperatures “could reach 21 to 22 degrees on Saturday, rising to 23 degrees on Sunday”.

However, he warned the anticipated sea fog may affect visits to beaches on south and east coasts. “So if you say, ‘this feels super hot let’s go to the beach’, it may not be as hot when you get there.” He also warned all beachgoers to take appropriate safety measures in sea fog.

“Monday should see temperatures reach as high as 23 to 24 degrees, but on Tuesday the breeze will move from a southerly direction to an easterly direction, so the warmest temperatures will be further to the west,” Egan said.

He said the indications were that the temperatures of 23 and 24 degrees would be available on Tuesday “but more out west”.

“It looks also the same for Wednesday,” he said.

Before all that, however, the remainder of Thursday is likely to be overcast with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Rain may become heavy in places, but this will be mainly confined to north and northwest counties by midafternoon, the forecaster says.

Drier and brighter conditions will gradually extend from the south with hazy sunshine developing in places on Thursday afternoon. Highest temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 19 degrees, in a moderate, occasionally fresh south to southeast breeze.

Friday is predicted to start mild and cloudy with patches of mist and drizzle across the country. While sunny spells will gradually develop, some sharp showers will appear in places too. The focus of these showers is expected to be across Ulster. It is forecast to be mild with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees generally

On Friday night any lingering showers should die out early leading not a dry and cloudy night. Mist and fog may set in though, especially for southeast counties. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees, in just light southwest or variable breezes.

Saturday is when the weather is expected to turn decidedly summery, with dry, warm sunny spells developing, and no more than moderate southwest breezes. Highest temperatures expected to reach 21 degrees, though it will be a little cooler on some coastal fringes.

Sunday is shaping up to be another warm day with spells of sunshine. However, cloudier skies will build in parts too. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees will be accompanied by light breezes.

High pressure looks set to dominate into early next week, bringing a continuation of the mostly settled spell. The country is predicted to be warm or very warm and drier than average for this time of year.

Looking further ahead, Met Éireann predicts the settled conditions will continue with lower than average rainfall in the second week of June.