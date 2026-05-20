Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Spanish woman (23) hit and killed by car in Dublin

Belén Arana Núñez had been working with a language immersion camp for teenagers coming to Ireland to learn English.

A Spanish woman (23) living in Co Wicklow has been named as the person who died after being hit by a car in south Dublin on Saturday night.

Belén Arana Núñez died after being struck by the vehicle on the N11 Bray Road, Loughlinstown in south Dublin at around 11.50pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally from the south of Spain, she had relocated to Greystones and had been working with a language immersion camp for teenagers coming to Ireland to learn English, according to her social media profiles.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

Anyone who may have been in the Loughlinstown vicinity between 11.30pm on Saturday night and 00.15am on Sunday and who may have any information are asked to contact Gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage from the area at the time are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing the occupants of a silver SUV style vehicle with a black roof and a silver hatchback MPV, stopped at the bus stop number 3146, that may have witnessed the collision, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shankill Garda station on (01) 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.