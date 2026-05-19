Ireland

Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash near Enniscorthy

Gardaí are investigating the incident

Gardaí are investigating the crash in Wexford on Monday in which a young man was killed. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Gardaí are investigating the crash in Wexford on Monday in which a young man was killed. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Hugh Dooley
Tue May 19 2026 - 09:191 MIN READ

A man in his 20s died in a single-vehicle crash near Enniscorthy in Co Wexford on Monday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which took place on the R702 close to Curraghgraigue near Enniscorthy, on Monday morning.

It happened at about 11.30am between Nolan’s Cross and Bush Cross.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

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His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, and the coroner has been notified.

The road was closed on Monday for an examination by Garda technical staff but has since been reopened.

An Garda Síochána has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. Those who have camera or dash-cam footage of the road, the R702, between 10.30am and 11.30am on Monday were asked to contact the force.

The Garda said investigations into the incident were continuing and appealed for those with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 923 3534 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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