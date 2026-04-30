Cutting Ukrainian accommodation supports could cause spike in asylum requests, groups warn

A Ukrainian man, one of a number of homeless asylum seekers camping outside the International Protection Office in Dublin in May 2023. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The move to cut State accommodation supports for Ukrainians could trigger a wave of asylum applications from people who feel they have no alternative, support groups have warned.

The Ukraine Civil Society Forum, a coalition of 122 organisations supporting Ukrainians in the State, said it had received a “high level of enquiries” from Ukrainians about international protection.

The EU’s Temporary Protection Directive, in place since February 2022, provides immediate protection to Ukrainians fleeing the war, granting them rights to residency, work, accommodation, medical care and education. It was recently extended until March 2027.

It meant Ukrainians did not have to apply for asylum through the much slower international protection process.

Earlier this week the Government announced it will begin a six-month process of withdrawing tourist and commercial accommodation housing up to 16,000 Ukrainians from August.

A further 42,000 people in host properties throughout the State will be affected by the winding down of the Accommodation Recognition Payment (ARP) scheme. The €600 monthly payment to hosts will reduce to €400 in September and cease next March.

A Department of Justice spokesman said the proposals have been developed in line with a recent EU Council recommendation for a co-ordinated approach to transitioning people out of temporary protection.

Brian Killoran, the forum’s national coordinator, said the phasing out of accommodation assistance, alongside EU uncertainty about temporary protection, “may trigger people to say they don’t see a future other than applying for international protection”.

Temporary protection recipients currently receiving targeted supports do not qualify for the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap), social housing or homeless services, he said.

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Neither do international protection applicants, but the State must provide them with food and shelter during their application process. Refugees are eligible for Hap, social housing and homelessness services.

The department spokesman said temporary-protection applicants are eligible to apply for the means-tested rent supplement, which is a short-term payment.

Killorn said Ukrainians are “absolutely entitled” to apply for asylum but, if even 10,000 of the 84,000 temporary protection beneficiaries in the State applied, the already stretched system would come under “catastrophic strain”.

He said the ARP scheme was one of the main avenues for Ukrainians to leave State accommodation. Winding both down together, he said, was “going to cause a lot of problems for the rental market”.

Killoran said the Government “put the cart before the horse” and caused “panic and stress” by announcing a plan without detail.

Angie Gough, chief executive of Helping Irish Hosts, an organisation assisting people housing Ukrainians, said there is “panic” among Ukrainians who feel their only route to affordable housing is to apply for international protection.

[ Top Ukrainian official questions Irish move to phase out housing supportsOpens in new window ]

“There is definitely going to be an influx of people applying, which is not going to be good for that system,” she said.

Gough noted many of the Ukrainians here are single parents with children and it will be “impossible” for some to afford private market rents without access to Hap.

Her organisation advocated for the introduction of a contributory scheme allowing Ukrainians to top up the ARP to improve viability for hosts. While there is a “hard-core” number of hosts who will continue to have Ukrainians in their homes, with or without payment, this is not feasible for many.

The department spokesman said changes would be introduced on a phased basis, with information and support provided to those affected. The proposals will also consider ongoing help for people whose circumstances make independent accommodation difficult to manage, he said.

“Ireland intends to continue to support people from Ukraine who are beneficiaries of temporary protection,” he said.