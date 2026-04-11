Where are the fuel protests on Saturday and which roads are impacted in Dublin and across Ireland?

Garda and protesters are seen at the blockade of the Whitegate Oil Refinery in Co Cork, on Friday. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

Fuel protests across Ireland are in place for a fifth day on Saturday, causing traffic disruption on many national routes and threatening fuel supplies at hundreds of garages.

Hauliers and agricultural contractors began a series of protests on Tuesday, which have grown from slow-moving convoys on Dublin’s M50 to blockading roads, and fuel also depots, that supply half the country.

At a meeting yesterday between Ministers and representative groups a multimillion-euro package of supports was outlined but it will only be signed off and published once the protests have been stood down. Further talks are planned for Saturday.

Ireland’s only oil refinery at Whitegate, Co Cork, and the fuel depots in Galway city and at Foynes, Co Limerick, which supply half of the State’s transport fuels, remain blocked.

Below is an update on the impact of the protests on Saturday morning, including road closures, public transport disruption and fuel supply issues.

New road blockades can be set up at short notice. If travelling, check your route on the transport provider’s website for the most up-to-date information.

[ Live coverage of day five of the fuel protests Opens in new window ]

Dublin city centre

Fuel protests and road blockades are continuing on Saturday morning in central Dublin.

O’Connell Street in Dublin and the South Quay are closed to traffic, with implications for Dublin Bus and Luas Green Line services.

Roads and motorways

Fuel protests on a range of national routes are causing disruption for motorists in counties Dublin, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Laois, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Carlow, Offaly, Kildare, Louth, Galway, and Cork.

Based on a map of road blockages from Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), in Dublin, the M50 is blocked in both directions between junctions 6 (Blanchardstown) and junction 5 (Finglas) on Saturday.

On the N3, the M50 interchange eastbound is closed. The M1 appears to be free of blockades at 8am on Saturday.

The M7 remains closed at Portlaoise in both directions.

The M9, which was blocked between junctions 2 and 4 on Friday, appears free of blockades on Saturday morning.

The M8 is blocked in both directions around Cashel, Co Tipperary – between junctions 6 and 9 southbound, and junctions 9 and 7 northbound.

There are also closures on the M8 near Grangemore.

Cork city and county appears free of road blockages on Saturday morning.

There are multiple road blockages in Co Limerick. The M7 is blocked at Annacotty in both directions. The M20 is closed northbound between junctions 4 and 3.

The M18/N18 is closed southbound and southbound at Dooradoyle. It is also blocked in both directions at Dromoland in Co Clare. The M18 northbound is also blocked at Ennis and the M18 southbound is blocked at Drumquin.

In Co Westmeath, the M6/N6 is blocked in both directions at junction 8 near Athlone.

Blockages on the M4/N4 at 14 near Mullingar, and the M9 northbound at junction 9 on Friday, appear to have been removed.

This map from TII provides live updates on blockages on national routes.

TII spokesperson Sean O’Neill has called for protesters to stay out of the hard shoulder: “Lives depend on it now”.

He noted, however, that since calls were issued by a number of State and healthcare bodies, that there has been less disruption with protesters giving improved access to the hard shoulders for emergency services.

TII has advised commuters to visit traffic.tii.ie for live updates on the impact of the protests across the national road/motorway network.

Public transport

Luas

Luas Green Line services are currently not operating in Dublin city centre, between St Stephen’s Green and Dominick Street on Saturday. Services are operating between Broombridge and Dominick Street and between St Stephen’s Green and Brides Glen only.

Luas Red Line services are operating as normal. Updates can be found here.

Dublin Bus

The bus network in the capital is experiencing more disruptions and delays on Friday.

Most express services to the city centre were cancelled on Friday, and other cross-city bus services are continuing to be diverted and are using different termini.

The full list of cancellations, route diversions and termini changes can be found here.

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann services continue to be significantly impacted on Saturday due to the fuel protests.

The operator said it has deployed additional staff at key locations to assist customers and to maintain service as best as possible.

Bus Éireann is updating its list of cancelled or delayed services by region:

#DBSvcUpdate Road closures remain in place this morning Saturday April 11 as a result of a protest. We are experiencing service disruptions across the Dublin Bus network, please allow additional travel time. More details here:https://t.co/DpUp9u7GwF — dublinbusnews (@dublinbusnews) April 10, 2026

Rosslare port

Social media footage late on Friday showed officers telling protesters they could be arrested if they did not peacefully disperse from an area near the port in Co Wexford.

Gardaí posted on social media on Friday morning and said “critical deliveries” left the port overnight after “positive and constructive engagement with local protesters” during the fuel demonstrations.

Fuel blockades and supply issues

Protesters have restricted access to a major oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork, as well as fuel depots in Galway city and Foynes, Co Limerick.

These blockades have limited the supply of fuel to up to 50 per cent of fuel stations. By this morning up to a third of the 1,500 fuel stations in the country are understood to be out of stock.

Fuels For Ireland chief executive Kevin McPartlan said “panic buying has absolutely taken hold”.

[ Ireland ‘It’s blackmailing society’: We ask Irish Times readers how fuel protests are impacting themOpens in new window ]

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group said the State’s overall fuel supplies remain “robust and resilient” but said the obstruction of key routes from ports is threatening the provision of animal feed supplies, fertiliser and other vital materials, resulting in potential animal welfare issues and a threat to livelihoods in the agriculture sector.