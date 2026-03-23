Number of Irish citizens seeking consular help abroad at highest level since Covid pandemic

A smoke plume rises from a fire at Dubai International Airport, where Irish citizens have sought consular help. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Foreign Affairs has provided consular assistance to 3,011 Irish citizens this year compared with 2,099 for all of last year as a result of the Middle East crisis.

The US Israeli war on Iran has caused a surge in requests in the biggest consular response since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assistance provided by the embassy in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), rose from 54 cases last year to 2,289 this year and included help for residents in Dubai.

Consular requests to other Gulf region embassies included Egypt, with 21 cases, and nine in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Bangkok embassy in Thailand received 83 requests last year and 132 in 2026, linked to flight restrictions because of the war.

In the Philippines 38 people sought assistance from the Manila embassy this year, more than double the 18 requests last year.

Requests for help from the Sydney embassy increased from 37 last year to 56 this year, mainly for citizens booked to fly home via the UAE.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee released the figures in a parliamentary reply to Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly. She said the 5,110 cases of consular assistance over the past 15 months included help provided to citizens throughout a number of crises.

“The escalation between Iran and Israel in June 2025 led to a crisis response with citizens assisted to depart from both countries,” she said.

[ ‘I didn’t think I would get out’: First flight from Dubai since start of Middle East war lands in Dublin AirportOpens in new window ]

Seventy-six Irish citizens sought assistance from the Irish embassy in Tel Aviv in 2025 with one request so far this year. The Tehran embassy provided help in 37 cases last year and for 24 citizens to date in 2026.

The Minister said: “We also provided assistance to 20 Irish citizens who were detained following their participation in the flotilla sailings to Gaza, which took place in 2025,” to ensure they returned safely.

Other countries showing increased consular requests included Thailand with 83 last year and 132 in 2026, while 38 citizens in the Philippines sought assistance from the Manila embassy this year, more than double the 18 requests last year. The New Delhi, India embassy helped 67 Irish citizens this year with five consular requests in 2025.

As the largest consular response since the pandemic, McEntee said more than 2,300 citizens in the Gulf region and beyond received direct consular assistance, with “broader guidance to thousands more”, including “providing accurate and timely travel advice, and through proactive messaging”.

The largest number of consular requests outside of UAE were made in Spain – Ireland’s most popular holiday destination – with 427 people seeking help from the Madrid embassy last year, followed by London with 201 requests and Lisbon, Portugal with 103 cases.

Farrelly said the guidance and support provided by the State’s missions across the globe “can’t ever be taken for granted and I commend those providing diplomatic assistance around the world”.

The Kildare North TD said the figures for Abu Dhabi “are a clear indicator of the alarm felt by Irish people in that part of the world” because of Middle East volatility.

“Equally the statistics from London and Madrid demonstrate the continuing need for such supports.”