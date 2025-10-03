‘We have to go on’: New flotilla sails toward Gaza as Israel detains Irish activists

Some vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, seized during Israeli military operations, were brought to the port of Ashdod, Israel on Thursday. Photograph: Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

A fresh flotilla of boats is heading towards Gaza and has vowed to continue on their course despite the interception of about 40 vessels by Israeli forces and detention of more than a dozen Irish citizens.

Israel’s actions sparked protests internationally, including demonstrations and some clashes with police in Italy, where unions have called a general strike on Friday.

Among the new wave of boats is the Milad – part of the Thousand Madleen flotilla – where Irish author Naoise Dolan said she was roughly a week from Gaza as Israeli operations continue in the famine-hit enclave.

“We have baby formula on our boat. That could be the difference for someone between life and death, so we have to go on,” Dolan said.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered to protest against the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, near the Colosseum in Rome on Thursday. Photograph: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

A protest in support of the Global Sumud Flotilla at Place de la Republique in Paris on Thursday. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP via Getty Images

A marine tracker showed a further eight boats in the flotilla were passing the island of Crete last night. They are expected to be joined by the Conscience, a large boat from the Global Sumud Flotilla that had to stop in Malta for repairs after those on board said it was attacked by drones.

Together, the flotilla would then make up about 160 people from 15 different countries, including Ireland, according to those on board.

The Israeli foreign ministry warned they would intercept the Conscience if it attempted to breach its naval blockade on Gaza, which was declared in 2009 but is under fresh scrutiny as famine has set in amid tightened Israeli restrictions on the delivery of food by land into the strip.

“If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented,” the foreign ministry said.

The ministry said none of the flotilla boats on Thursday had successfully breached its naval blockade, and that all passengers would be brought to Israel and then deported to Europe.

Adalah, a legal centre for Arab minority rights in Israel, said it had received phone calls from participants of the flotilla to say that immigration authorities had already begun deportation and detention hearings in Ashdod port.

“This constitutes a grave violation of due process and a denial of the participants’ fundamental rights,” the group said in a public statement, later adding that its lawyers had gained access to the port to legally represent those detained.

Footage shared on social media showed a large number of small boats flying Turkish and Palestinian flags and bearing a poster reading: “We stand with the Global Sumud Flotilla.”

Global Sumud Flotilla social media accounts said these were 45 Turkish boats “heading directly towards Gaza”, however it was unclear whether they intended to try to breach the blockade or were engaged in a local demonstration of support at sea.

Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza is an emotive public issue in Turkey due to the killing of 10 Turkish citizens by Israeli forces during the interception of a flotilla in 2010, which caused a six-year breach in diplomatic relations between the two states.

Fifteen Irish citizens are estimated to be among the 400 foreign activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, who were detained after their boats were intercepted on Thursday.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris said he had “instructed my officials to contact the non-resident Irish Ambassador to Israel to register our strong condemnation of the actions of the Israeli authorities and to highlight our absolute expectation that the welfare of our citizens is protected in line with international law”.

The Israeli foreign ministry said that those who had been detained were “making their way safely and peacefully to Israel, where their deportation procedures to Europe will begin. The passengers are safe and in good health”, the ministry said.