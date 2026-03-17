Abroad

St Patrick’s Day abroad: From Pennsylvania to Perth, readers share their photos

Irish people around the world wore green, watched parades and danced a jig

St Patrick's Day: Irish abroad celebrate around the world.
St Patrick's Day: Irish abroad celebrate around the world.
Genevieve Carbery
Tue Mar 17 2026 - 06:001 MIN READ

We asked Irish people abroad to share their photographs of how they celebrated St Patrick’s Day in other countries.

Many events took place over the weekend and from Pennsylvania to Perth, Belarus to British Columbia, readers have shared their photographs.

You can see them in the gallery and map below.

If you’d like to submit your photos please do so using the form at the end of this article. Let us know where your photograph is taken and include short description of what is happening in the photograph. Please do not digitally manipulate photographs or use AI. And please use only photographs which you have taken.

Genevieve Carbery

Genevieve Carbery

Genevieve Carbery is Abroad Editor at The Irish Times
Abroad

Abroad

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