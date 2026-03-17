St Patrick’s Day abroad: From Pennsylvania to Perth, readers share their photos

We asked Irish people abroad to share their photographs of how they celebrated St Patrick’s Day in other countries.

Many events took place over the weekend and from Pennsylvania to Perth, Belarus to British Columbia, readers have shared their photographs.

You can see them in the gallery and map below.

If you’d like to submit your photos please do so using the form at the end of this article. Let us know where your photograph is taken and include short description of what is happening in the photograph. Please do not digitally manipulate photographs or use AI. And please use only photographs which you have taken.