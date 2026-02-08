Flooding latest: Met Éireann forecasts more rain in affected areas

Flooded agricultural land close to the banks of the river Suir in Co Waterford last week. Photograph: Alan Betson

More rain is expected in the south and east of the country on Sunday as several areas continue to work through the impact of last week’s flooding.

There are currently no weather warnings in place but Met Éireann said the rain on Sunday would be “most frequent and sometimes heavy in the south and east”.

Highest temperatures will range from seven to 11 degrees and could drop to as low as -1 in some areas overnight. There will be more rain on Sunday night into Monday, especially in Munster and south Leinster.

Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, the Minister of State with responsibility for flood relief, has this weekend been meeting people impacted by recent flooding. He is due to visit affected areas in Co Waterford on Sunday.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met on Saturday to assess the situation.

Pettigo the final stop before heading to Waterford @opwireland pic.twitter.com/JmABSMbj0M — Kevin 'Boxer' Moran (@kevinboxermoran) February 7, 2026

“While weather conditions are forecast to improve over the weekend and should allow for some reduction in river levels and responding agencies continue to monitor the situation closely,” the group said in a statement afterwards.

“Clean-up and repair operations are underway in areas that have been affected by flooding.”

Waterford, Wicklow, Dublin and Louth were all under status orange rainfall warnings on Thursday and Friday.

[ ‘Everything is gone underwater’: Clontarf Baths owner says amenity has been ‘destroyed’Opens in new window ]

In Dublin, the Clontarf and Sandymount coastal car parks and the Clontarf cycle lane reopened on Saturday. The Dodder flood gates are due to reopen on Monday.

Local authorities have been collecting sandbags over the weekend as the threat of flooding has passed in many areas.

As the threat of flooding has now passed for Wexford Town, sandbags will be collected over the weekend by Wexford County Council. Please leave sandbags neatly stacked outside your premises so then can be collected and stored for future use. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/CFmilw6dbT — Wexford County Council (@wexfordcoco) February 6, 2026

Motorists have been urged to take caution in affected areas as a number of roads were damaged and repair works are ongoing.

A number of walkways were also damaged including the Carlingford Lough Greenway in Co Louth.

“Road closures and diversions are in place in some areas. The public are urged to drive with care, allow for disruption when travelling and plan extra travel time,” the NECG said.

⚠️ A section of the Carlingford Lough Greenway has been undermined. For public safety, the Greenway will be temporarily closed while inspections are carried out. pic.twitter.com/6TWuqzxefQ — Louth County Council (@louthcoco) February 7, 2026

“Do not bypass ‘Road Closed’ signs or drive through floodwater; turn back and use another route. Disruption to transport services is possible and the public is advised to check with operators before their journey.”

[ Residents left 10 days without full water supply in aftermath of Storm ChandraOpens in new window ]

Gabriel Hynes, director of services with Waterford City and County Council, said: “The prolonged period of heavy and persistent rain, tidal surges and wave overtopping has resulted in significant damage to our road network.

“We would ask the public to bear with us as our teams assess and repair the network.”