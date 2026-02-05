Met Éireann warns parts of Dublin could be flooded again

Parts of Dublin that experienced flooding recently are most at risk again over the next 24 to 36 hours, Met Éireann has said.

A yellow rain warning is in place for Dublin from 9am until noon on Thursday, which will then move to an orange warning until noon on Friday.

Forecaster Gerry Murphy said higher rainfall totals will extend to Wicklow and south Dublin.

“The higher regions, the Dublin Mountains and parts of Dublin that have flooded recently will also be the most at risk of flooding over the next 24 to 36 hours,” he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

“It’s really the southern half of Dublin that this orange warning refers to simply because the higher ground is in south Dublin in conjunction with the Wicklow Mountains, so those impacts that may occur with Wicklow [and] south Dublin Mountains may have a knock-on effect at lower levels over the southern half of Dublin.”

Murphy acknowledged that not all the areas affected last week will experience the same conditions on Thursday and Friday.

“It may not affect all of them in the same way but nonetheless those are the areas that will be most at risk of flooding and ... people should be aware that this is actually going to be a lot of consistent, persistent rain,” he said.

“The rain will start off around midmorning and it’s really going to continue right the way through the rest of today, right the way through tonight and right up until tomorrow afternoon. So it’s going to be very wet really. It may not be raining heavily all of the time but it will be very wet really from midmorning right the way through to tomorrow afternoon.

“It will be steady rain, sometimes light, sometimes heavy, but at the higher levels in the Wicklow Mountains [and] Dublin Mountains. Then obviously that will have an impact on some of the more responsive rivers, which will then have knock-on effects possibly further downstream with the possibility of south Dublin.”

Dublin City Council said its flood management team is continuing to respond to “ongoing adverse weather conditions and related impacts”.

The local authority is monitoring river levels and coastal conditions closely to ensure appropriate responses, it said.

“Dublin City Council are in regular contact with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group on all aspects of recent weather events.”

Car parks along coasts at Sandymount and Clontarf remain closed to protect against possible wave overtopping. The cycle lane at Clontarf will remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Eden Quay boardwalk will also remain closed as a precautionary measure. The flood gates along the river Dodder will remain closed until further notice.

“Our crews remain active across the city, making arrangements for possible events and responding to issues as they arise,” it added.

“Crews removal of debris at rivers racks and blockage clearing is ongoing to minimise negative impacts.”

The council said it maintains a limited supply of sandbags at strategic locations for use in response to identified flooding risks.

“These resources are deployed by the council where required, with priority given to critical infrastructure and locations assessed as being at immediate risk.”