Orange and yellow rain warnings in place for several counties as Met Éireann warns of flooding

Met Éireann have issued rain warnings for 12 counties today. In Dublin, Wicklow and Waterford orange warnings are in effect, while yellow warnings will be in place for Carlow, Cavan, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Monaghan and Tipperary.

Several rivers including the Liffey, the Nore, the Barrow and the Slaney already have very high water levels and these are expected to rise further on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wexford County Council says it has been monitoring the tide throughout the night

Today will start off mainly dry. Rain developing in the SE early this morning & gradually spreading NW-wards to all areas by mid afternoon, heaviest the SE & E with flooding likely in places. Fresh easterly winds increasing strong to gale force along the E coast.

Highs of 5-10 C

The chief executive of Wexford County Council, Eddie Taaffe, has spoken of preparations by the local authority for the severe weather warnings for the east coast of the country.

“We’re still about 2½ hours away from a high tide in Wexford harbour,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Vivienne Clarke reports.

“We’ve been monitoring the tide throughout the night and the indications are at the moment that while we’ll have a very, very high tide around nine o’clock with a gale force eight, easterly wind pushing it into the harbour.

“I suppose our estimate at this stage is that while we will have limited wave overtopping, that our defences will be able to cope with that.

“We’re optimistic that we won’t have extensive flooding in Wexford Town. So, it’s looking reasonably good at this stage in the harbour.

“River levels in Enniscorthy have dropped steadily over the last number of days, but I suppose we are concerned given the level of rainfall that’s predicted in the Wicklow Mountains over the next 24 hours. So we do remain on alert in Enniscorthy and we have additional temporary defences that we can bring into Enniscorthy and establish quite quickly.”

Mr Taaffe explained that an aqua dam is available, which is “essentially a long, thin balloon that you pump up with water quite quickly and it protects from about a metre of water and they can be put up very quickly along areas that are prone to flooding”.

“So we do have those available to us and we can roll those out quite quickly. We won’t deploy them until later on until we see what happens to the river level in the Slaney over the next 24 to 48 hours,” he added.

Met Éireann's Gerry Murphy says rain in the Dublin mountains could have a kock-on effect at lower levels in the south of the city and county. Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

‘It is going to be a very, very wet day,’ says Met Éireann

Senior forecaster with Met Éireann Gerry Murphy has warned Thursday “is going to be a very, very wet day”, with rain continuing to fall until mid-afternoon on Friday.

“This is going to be a lot of consistent, persistent rain” he added, but the rain will arrive more slowly than anticipated, Vivienne Clarke reports.

Speaking on both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Murphy also cautioned that the rain, particularly in the Dublin mountains, is going to have a “knock-on” effect at lower levels in areas such as Shankill and Rathfarnham and other parts of south Co Dublin.

This weather regime is going to continue on Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, with a further band next week, he added.

“Once this rain does get started this morning it’s actually going to continue right the way through the rest of the day overnight and through tomorrow morning as well. So there’s going to be rain where basically it’s just going to continue raining from once it starts mid-morning and then basically it’s just rain, rain until maybe mid-afternoon tomorrow.”

Murphy also pointed out that the timings of the warnings have been pushed back as the rain front is moving more slowly.

“People should check Met.ie for exact timings on the warnings as they all have been pushed back by a few hours,” he said.

Rainfall in the Wicklow Mountains will have the effect of “activating some very responsive rivers and streams in the mountains, which then will have a knock-on effect as it flows down to lower levels. But it does look like those heavier, those more significant high rainfall totals will also encroach into the Dublin mountains and parts of south Dublin.

“Because as has been well documented at this stage the river levels are very high, the tides are high, the ground is saturated so moderate amounts of rainfall can and probably will cause flooding in some places, but this is actually going to be a very wet day.

“Once this rain does get started this morning, it’s actually going to continue right the way through the rest of the day overnight and through tomorrow morning as well. So there’s going to be rain where basically it’s just going to continue raining from once it starts mid-morning and then basically it’s just rain, rain until maybe mid-afternoon tomorrow.

“Then it’s a question of how much damage that causes with regard to flooding of rivers of of local areas, really across the east and southeast of the country, but those look like there will be the highest amounts pushing in over Co Waterford from about 9am that’s why Waterford is in an orange warning as well. As I said, Wicklow and Dublin especially the higher ground but with the knock-on effects to lower levels across Wicklow, and especially the southern half of and then yellow level warnings extending on up then into Louth, Monaghan and Cavan as well.”

Braving the rain beside the Liffey in Dublin this week. Photograph: Enda O’Dowd

A number of status orange and yellow rainfall warnings have been issued for counties across the State, with heavy rain and flooding likely in parts, according to Met Éireann.

The national forecaster issued a status orange alert for Waterford, where spells of heavy rain falling on saturated ground, combined with high river levels and tides, will lead to localised flooding, river flooding and difficult travel conditions. That alert is valid from 9am on Thursday for 24 hours.

A second status orange alert affects counties Dublin and Wicklow, where heavy rain is also predicted to cause flooding and difficult travel conditions, is valid from noon on Thursday until noon on Friday. These counties are also under a status yellow weather warning, from 9am on Thursday until noon, when the orange alert begins.

Status yellow rain warnings have been issued for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Tipperary, lasting for 24 hours from 9am on Thursday.

Another status yellow warning, beginning at noon on Thursday, affects counties Cavan, Monaghan and Louth, and is in place until noon on Friday.

