One person confirmed dead as bus crashes into pedestrians in Dublin city centre

Main points

A bus has crashed in Dublin city centre, killing one person and injuring an unknown number of others.

The condition of the injured people is unclear.

The incident took place at the junction of North Earl Street and Marlborough Street.

A number of Garda cars are on the scene, in addition to Dublin Fire Brigade units and ambulance personnel.

Dublin Fire Brigade received reports of a collision involving a bus and pedestrians at 12.32pm.

Emergency services are on the scene after a double decker bus crashed in Dublin city centre, injuring an unknown number of people. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Kenneth, who did not give his surname, told RTÉ’s Liveline, he heard a “really big noise” outside where he works at CE Fones on North Earl Street.

He said he had no idea what the noise was.

He went outside and rang the emergency services and said he saw one or two people under the bus.

He said the “entire street” is closed and he was asked by Gardaí to close his shop.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan confirmed in Leinster House that there has been a fatality from the bus crash on North Earl Street on the northside of Dublin city.

Speaking in the Dáil he said he wanted to update politicians “about the unfolding accident on North Earl Street, where there’s been an incident with a bus and a pedestrian.”

“I regret to say that there has been a fatality there, and three others have been taken to hospital. Obviously, our thoughts are with the family of the person who has been fatally injured and indeed with the people who are in hospital.”

The scene of the incident on North Earl Street. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A local business owner said he heard a noise and people outside his business went outside to see what had happened, reports Jade Wilson.

“I saw the bus mounted a footpath. It obviously took a wrong turn on the route. That street is meant to be pedestrianised. People ran down to help and then loads more were coming out to see what happened. I’m already getting sent on videos of it. I don’t want even to see them, it’s horrendous. For everyone involved,” he said.

“I am aware of a serious incident at the junction of North Earl Street and Talbot Street this afternoon,” said Lord Mayor of Dublin, Cllr Ray McAdam.

“All emergency services are in attendance and responding decisively. I am receiving ongoing updates from Dublin Fire Brigade and am assured that the full emergency response is in place.

“My thoughts are with those who have been injured and with their families at this difficult time.

“I want to reassure Dubliners that the situation is being actively managed, and I would ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “I am devastated to learn of this terrible incident in the heart of our city.”

“My thoughts are with the family of the deceased and all of the people who were struck or caught up in this collision, with their families, friends, and loved ones, and with everyone affected by what must be a very frightening experience.”

“We thank Gardaí, Dublin Fire Brigade, ambulance crews and all first responders for their professionalism and courage,” she added.

“At this stage, our priority must be the wellbeing and recovery of those hurt, and the full support of their families.”

She urged anyone who witnessed the incident to follow An Garda Síochána’s guidance and to assist with their inquiries.”

Emergency services at the scene on Thursday. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Talbot Street is closed from Gardiner Street. Marlborough Street is closed from Cathal Brugha Street.

Local diversions are in place.

Luas Green Line services are not operating between Parnell and St Stephen’s Green due to the incident. Services are only operating between Broombridge and Parnell and Brides Glen and St Stephen’s Green.

At around 2.20pm, the last fire brigade left the scene.

Gardaí at the scene said the road will remain closed for another few hours but the Luas is to resume running shortly, reports Jade Wilson.

One person has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians on Dublin’s North Earl Street, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan has said. – PA

In a statement, Bus Éireann confirmed that one of its “vehicles was involved in an incident in the Talbot Street/North Earl Street area of Dublin city”.

It said the vehicle was not in service at the time of the incident.

“Emergency services and Bus Éireann personnel attended the scene. Bus Éireann is offering its full support to the relevant authorities and will provide any additional assistance required.”

Emergency services at the scene. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Dublin Fire Brigade said it received reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians at 12.32pm.

More than 20 firefighters, paramedics and advanced paramedics responded on four engines, two emergency tenders with heavy rescue tools and an advanced paramedic response car, it said.

“Two District Officers also responded to the incident along with four ambulances and a rapid response vehicle from the National Ambulance Service,” Dublin City Council, which has responsibility for the fire brigade, said in a statement.

The Luas has shut down power in the area and ESB staff have been requested to the scene.

“We are asking the public to please avoid Marlborough Street, North Earl Street, Talbot Street and surrounding areas,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.

“As always, we are also appealing to the public not to share images of the scene or incident.”

Bus crash On North Earl Street, in Dublin city

A Bus Éireann double decker bus has crashed in Dublin city centre, injuring an unknown number of people.

The incident took place at the junction of North Earl Street and Marlborough Street.

A number of Garda cars, Dublin Fire Brigade units and ambulance personnel are on the scene.

“Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic incident involving a bus on North Earl Street, Dublin 1,” a Garda statement said.