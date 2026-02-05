Bus crashes into pedestrians in Dublin city centre, number of injuries suspected

Emergency services on the scene of a crash at North Earl Street in Dublin city centre. Photograph: Jade Wilson

A Bus Éireann double decker bus has crashed in Dublin city centre, injuring an unknown number of people.

The incident took place at the junction of North Earl Street and Marlborough Street.

A number of Garda cars are on the scene, in addition to Dublin Fire Brigade units and ambulance personnel.

“Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic incident involving a bus on North Earl Street, Dublin 1,” a Garda statement said.

“I heard a loud noise,” said a witness to the incident who declined to give his name. “I thought a fence fell or something fell off a roof… I could see a woman who was obviously not ok."

Talbot Street is closed from Gardiner Street. Marlborough Street is closed from Cathal Brugha Street.

Local diversions are in place.

Luas Green Line services are not operating between Parnell and St Stephen’s Green due to the incident. Services are only operating between Broombridge and Parnell and Brides Glen and St Stephen’s Green.

More to follow.