Husband dies in hospital following crash that also killed pregnant wife

Husband and wife Ralph Anthony Singco and Cathrene Kith Quinones Singco died following a collision in Co Antrim. Photograph: PSNI

A man who died following a road crash in Co Antrim last Sunday has been named as the husband of pregnant Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco, who also died in the incident.

Police said Ralph Anthony Singco (30s) died in hospital some time after the collision involving two cars near Nutts Corner in Crumlin on Sunday afternoon.

Ms Quinones Singco (30s) died on Monday.

Police said she had been pregnant, and that her baby also died as a result of the collision.

They said a number of other people sustained minor injuries in the collision between a blue Ford Fiesta and a silver Skoda Superb on the Moira Road at about 2pm on Sunday.

A police spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the couple, who have requested privacy in order to be allowed to grieve the loss of their loved ones at this very sad time.”

Police are investigating the crash and have appealed for anyone who witnessed it to speak to detectives. – Additional reporting PA

