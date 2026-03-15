Planning laws Q&A: What changes are on way?

Bigger extensions and modular buildings in back gardens will also be allowed under the new exemptions. Photograph: The Irish Times

New proposals to ease planning requirements for minor extensions and renovations are due to be published by the Government later in the Spring.

The review plan being forwarded by Minister of State for Housing John Cummins will soon enter a four-week consultation process.

Some details from the plans were circulated this weekend.

So what are they?

The Government is preparing proposals to abolish, or significantly ease, planning requirements for a range of minor works, mainly for residential homes, including dormer windows, dormer extensions, front-garden storage sheds and gate pillars. Slightly bigger extensions and modular buildings in back gardens will also be allowed under the new exemptions.

What changes are planned for property use?

One measure would allow properties that previously changed use from residential to commercial – such as homes used for short-term letting – to revert to residential use without requiring planning permission. It would also allow bigger homes to be subdivided under the exemption, thus allowing for older homeowners to downsize.

What about sheds or garden rooms?

The Government plans to increase the maximum permitted size for detached structures in back gardens – such as sheds, home offices, gyms or garden rooms – from 25sq m to 30sq m under an existing exemption.

And what about extensions?

At present, the maximum size allowed for an extension at the back of a property is 40sq m. That is set to be increased to 45sq m under the rules.

What about heat pump installations?

At present, an exemption applies only to heat pumps installed at the rear of a property. The new proposal would remove that restriction and allow heat pumps to be installed elsewhere without planning permission.

Will bicycle and bin sheds in front gardens be allowed without permission?

Yes. If the plans are approved, homeowners will be able to install storage at the front or rear of their property capable of holding four adult bicycles, two cargo bikes or three wheelie bins, without submitting a planning application.

Are there changes to external insulation rules?

Yes, external wall insulation will be exempt from requiring planning permission. This is another significant change. The Irish Times reported earlier this year that a south Dublin homeowner faced imprisonment, or a €5,000 fine, when a local authority told him he had no planning permission to carry out the works. This was despite him receiving a grant from the Government for retrofitting the home.

Are there changes to boundary walls and gate pillars?

Yes. The rules governing boundary walls are expected to change so that front pillars can be built up to 1.5m in height without the need for planning permission.

What is the aim of the changes?

The changes have been spearheaded by Minister of State for Housing John Cummins.

Its aim is to expand the range of works covered by exemptions, allowing them to proceed without the need for planning permission. Cummins says it will make it easier for homeowners to carry out minor works. There will be a corresponding benefit for local authorities, which will not have to process planning applications for relatively small works.

What happens next in the process?

The proposed exemptions will undergo a screening process lasting about four weeks before being brought before the Houses of the Oireachtas. At that stage, the plan will be ready for publication.

Why now?

Minister for Housing James Browne has pointed out that exempted development regulations have not been substantially updated in almost 25 years. A public consultation proposing changes received almost 1,000 submissions last year.

What has Cummins said about the plan?

He said the new proposals would ensure that the planning process was “not clogged up unnecessarily” for homeowners.