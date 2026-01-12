Pregnant woman (30s) dies Co Antrim car crash

Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco and her unborn baby were killed in the incident. Photograph: PSNI

A pregnant woman who died in a car crash in Antrim on Sunday afternoon has been named as Cathrene Kith Quiñones Singco.

The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was involved in a two-car collision near Nutts Corner in Crumlin. She was a back seat passenger in one of the vehicles.

Det Insp Stewart, of the collision investigation unit at the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement on Monday: “We can also confirm that, sadly, Cathrene was pregnant and her baby also died as a result of the collision. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Another passenger in the same car, a man in his 30s, was critically injured. A number of other people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

“We are investigating what happened and require the public’s assistance with our enquiries,” Det Insp Stewart said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the road at the time was asked to contact the collision investigation unit.