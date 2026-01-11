Man (40s) dies following two car crash in Co Kerry

A man has died following a two car collision in Co Kerry on Saturday evening.

The driver in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene on the N22 near Dromadeesirt after gardaí were alerted to the incident which occurred at about 6.40pm. His body has been removed to the local mortuary where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The other driver, a male aged in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The road is currently closed for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions on the N22 are in place at both Scart Cross and Lawlors Cross. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them. Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N22 near Dromadeesirt between 6.20pm and 6.50pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí. Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

