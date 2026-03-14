Double shooting close to Players Championship delays spectator entry

Gunman had killed two people in the parking lot of a Walgreens pharmacy. Photograph: Scott Olson/Getty

Day three of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida was delayed for thousands of fans after two people were shot and killed on Friday night less than a mile from the tournament’s main parking area.

St Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a briefing early on Saturday morning that a gunman had killed two people in the parking lot of a Walgreens pharmacy before entering PGA Tour property where he encountered tournament employees during his attempted escape.

It was later reported that the suspect, Christian Joseph Barrios, was apprehended on Saturday morning.

Play was unaffected but a brief statement from tournament organisers read: “Due to operational considerations, gates for today’s third round will now open at 9am ET (1pm GMT).

“Tee times will remain as previously scheduled, and all non-course hospitality venues will open at 11am ET.”

Sheriff Rob Hardwick said the suspect had escaped on foot after a BMW he had stolen had been pursued and disabled by police in Nassau County.

Before the suspect had been caught, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of Barrios and alerted residents that there would be heavy law enforcement presence in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office’s alert read: “Residents in the area of CR 108 and Middle Road are asked to lock their doors and stay inside. If you see this individual or anything suspicious, do not approach, and call 911.”