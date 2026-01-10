‘You can be against Trump and celebrate that Maduro is gone’: Venezuelans protest in Dublin

Representatives of the Venezuelan diaspora protest in Dublin, calling for democracy and the release of political prisoners. Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

Venezuelans in Ireland came out gathered on Saturday to celebrate the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power and to demand the release of all political prisoners.

The protest, which attracted about 100 Venezuelans, took place on the Ha’penny Bridge, Dublin city centre.

It was the same location where a week earlier others had protested against the removal of Maduro by the Trump administration in a January 3rd military operation.

Joel Goelvivas, who has been in Ireland for 12 years, said the previous pro-Maduro demonstration had been notable for the absence of any Venezuelans.

“We are here to protest against people who feel they have a right to speak about our country. We know it best,” he said, saying there were no Venezuelans he could see at a protest on Saturday outside the US embassy.

Joel Goelvivas, his mother Estella Chacom and sister-in-law Carmen Revuelta call for the release of political prisoners and democracy in Venezuela

“We have been oppressed and tortured for the last 26 years. There are eight million refugees around the world because of the regime and now finally we have some light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are here to show that we support that Maduro was removed. We don’t care if it was done by America and by Trump or by anyone. We don’t care. We just want him [Maduro] gone.”

Maria Gonzalez said: “I want to make sure that everybody knows that Venezuelans are happy. This is just the first step. Venezuela has always been in a dictatorship. The oil has never belonged to us. This is the first step for our freedom.”

Maria Gonzalez at a protest demanding democracy and freedom in Venezuela.

Many of them spoke ambivalently about US president Donald Trump and this was reflected in the banner she held, which read: “This is not about Trump. It’s about this corrupt dictator [Maduro] and the will of the Venezuelan people.”

Oraini Ribas, who has been a political refugee in Ireland for the last four years, said: “Venezuelans are happy Maduro is in jail. You can be against Trump and celebrate that Maduro is gone.”

Her husband, Gustavo Lanz Nunez, a doctor, said: “Nobody should fool themselves thinking Maduro is the good guy here.

Oraini Ribas and her husband Gustavo Lanz Nunez protest in Dublin

“We finally have a slight piece of hope that justice and freedom will come to our country. Do you think Iran, Cuba, China and Russia were just in Venezuela for the food? We are here singing that Maduro is a dictator.”

Carmen Parada Ortiz held up a picture of her mother Xiomara Ortiz (63), who remains a political prisoner in Venezuela.

The present Venezuelan government, which is the old one with the exception of Maduro, has released 11 political prisoners under pressure from the US, but more than 1,000 remain in jail.

“My mother has a medical condition. She has no access to a doctor or a lawyer,” she said.

“[In 2024] the Venezuelan people voted for Edmundo González, but the vote was not respected. We want freedom for Venezuela and freedom from dictatorship.”

Another woman who turned up said her father in Venezuela died because he could not get the medical attention he needed.

“This is the system. If you are against the government, they just let you die. My family depends 100 per cent on me. We want the rest of the Maduro government to leave,” she said.

Her husband said: “Every Venezuelan has his or her own story of suffering. We left Venezuela because there was no hope. We are happy and we have hope that this will be the end of the dictatorship.”

The couple, who have two children born in Ireland, asked for their names not be published for fear of retribution at home.