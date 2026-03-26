Munster head coach Clayton McMillan acknowledges ‘challenging times’ on and off pitch

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has acknowledged the challenges facing the province both on and off the pitch. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has acknowledged that securing qualification for next season’s Champions Cup has taken on added significance in light of the province’s current financial challenges.

A voluntary redundancy scheme was outlined to Munster staff earlier this week, with the province seeking to address budgetary pressures. However, it is understood that senior playing staff will not be affected by the proposed measures.

The off-field developments come at a time when Munster are striving to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite under the New Zealander, who took over last summer. The province have not hosted a home Champions Cup knock-out fixture in four years and failed to reach the last 16 this season.

Qualification for next season’s competition is estimated to be worth €1 million to Munster. It requires a top-half finish in the United Rugby Championship, adding further weight to their five remaining fixtures.

Munster currently sit sixth in the table following last weekend’s damaging 45-0 defeat to the Sharks in Durban, their fifth defeat in 13 games in the competition. They now travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls on Saturday, seeking for an immediate response.

“Look, at a human level, it’s less than ideal,” McMillan said of the redundancy plans. “In no industry do you want to get to a point where an organisation needs to consider redundancies, but that news came out a couple of days ago and there’s work to be done behind the scenes to navigate our way through that process.

“To my understanding, no decisions have been made around any roles at this stage. The opportunity is there for those who may feel it is the right avenue for them. It’s not ideal, but it’s a reminder that, in rugby, just like any other business, despite everybody’s hard work, these are challenging times and clearly we’re going through some at the moment.”

McMillan, who joined Munster from the Chiefs last summer, has responded to last Saturday’s defeat by making eight changes to his side for the meeting with the Bulls.

Craig Casey is named as captain, while Jack Crowley returns at outhalf after reclaiming the Ireland No 10 jersey during the Six Nations.

A strong finish to the URC campaign is Munster’s immediate aim – climbing as high as possible in the table would increase their chances of securing a home pathway through the playoffs, which in turn would generate much-needed revenue. The province have hosted only two home playoff matches in the competition since 2022.

Jack Crowley returns to the Munster starting XV for the game against the Bulls on Saturday. Photograph: EJ Langner/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Victory on the high veldt would significantly enhance their prospects of earning a quarter-final at Thomond Park, and a top-eight finish is required to secure Champions Cup qualification. Munster relied on wins in their final two fixtures last year to claim their place in this season’s tournament.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that if we win rugby games and put ourselves in contention to play finals at home, that’s going to have a significant impact,” McMillan said.

“We’ve been working hard and we’ll continue to do what we can to help in that regard. But there was also recognition that there are other parts of the business where we can improve, so collectively we need to roll up our sleeves and stick in the fight.”

Munster have again opted for a 6-2 split on the replacements bench, with Edwin Edogbo and Gavin Coombes among those held in reserve. McMillan admitted the impact from the bench against the Sharks fell short of expectations but insisted the effort levels remained high.

“We didn’t quite get the impact from the bench that we wanted, but there was no shortage of effort over the 80 minutes,” said McMillan, who is leading the lineout and scrum coaching in South Africa in the absence of Alex Codling, who missed the trip through illness, and Seán Cronin.

“We just weren’t clinical in the opportunities we created, while they were very effective in taking theirs. There are some tough lessons in that for us.

“When you travel, you are limited to a smaller squad than at home, but there is more experience on the bench this week. We’re hoping players like Brian Gleeson can bring energy and physicality, and that experience will count, particularly in the latter stages of the game at altitude.”

MUNSTER (v Bulls): Ben O’Connor; Calvin Nash, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey (capt); Michael Milne, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, Alex Kendellen, Brian Gleeson.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes, Paddy Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, John Hodnett.