More wintry rain on the way as temperatures set to drop to minus 1

Ireland weather: Met Éireann says there will be further changeable weather in the coming days. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

More changeable weather is expected in the coming days, bringing a mix of sun and showers.

Wednesday had a cold and windy start in many parts of the country. Heavy showers are expected in some areas, with a risk of hail or “wintry fall” on higher ground, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will range from 5 to 9 degrees but it will feel colder due to the wind chill.

It’s expected to become largely dry early on Wednesday night as showers and winds ease. Lowest temperatures will range from -1 to 5 degrees overnight.

There will be sunny spells for a period on Thursday, especially in the east, but it will become mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain moving in from the west. Some mist and coastal fog is also expected.

[ ‘This keeps me awake at night’: How will Ireland’s climate worsen over the next 20 years?Opens in new window ]

Parts of the south and east will stay largely dry with just patchy drizzle, Met Éireann said.

More persistent rain will develop in the northwest on Thursday evening. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 11 degrees, dropping to 5 to 9 degrees on Thursday night.

Friday morning is due to be wet and windy in many areas. However, sunny spells and scattered showers will extend to most places during the afternoon.

Temperatures will peak at 11 degrees before dropping to as low as zero in some areas on Friday night.

There will be more mixed weather over the weekend. It’s expected to be sunny with scattered showers on Saturday before a wet day on Sunday.

[ Ireland must prepare ‘evacuation’ plans for coastal areas as climate change intensifies, says expertOpens in new window ]