Flooding possible as Met Éireann issues rain and wind warnings

A yellow rain warning will be in place for seven counties from 9pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday. Photograph: iStock

Flooding and difficult travel conditions are possible in several counties tonight and tomorrow, according to Met Éireann.

A status yellow rain warning will be in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford from 9pm on Monday until 9am on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is expected in these counties, falling on already saturated ground. This could lead to localised flooding, hazardous travel conditions and outdoor events being impacted.

A separate yellow wind warning will be in place for the Republic on Tuesday, from 3am until 9pm.

There will be “very strong and gusty southerly winds with gales possible near coasts”, Met Éireann said.

There will also be an increased flood risk in coastal areas due to the wind and very high spring tides. Debris and loose objects may be displaced in some areas, leading to an added risk on roads.

In general, Monday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some thunderstorms this morning across west and northwest counties, and some mist along southern coasts.

Highest temperatures will range from 8 to 13 degrees.

It is expected to be dry for a time tonight “before turning very wet and windy or even stormy as a deterioration extends from the south”, Met Éireann said.

Heavy thundery rain and strong southerly winds will develop with gales along coasts. Some flooding is expected for southern counties towards morning due to a mix of high tides and onshore winds.

It will be relatively mild tonight with lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Tuesday will be a windy and stormy day in many areas. It will be very wet in the morning with strong to gale-force southerly winds, veering westerly later with some damaging gusts.

Thundery rain will be widespread at first with some flooding possible.

Scattered showers will follow on Tuesday afternoon, with some heavy and thundery across west and northwest counties.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 15 degrees, dropping to 6 to 9 degrees on Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be “average or above for the time of year”, according to Met Éireann.