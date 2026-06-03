Seven weather stations recorded temperatures over 30 degrees in May

The month’s highest temperature at a synoptic station was reported at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on Tuesday, May 26th with a temperature of 30.6 degrees. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

Seven weather stations recorded temperatures of more than 30.6 degrees on May 26th as the national maximum temperature record for the month was exceeded by more than two degrees according to Met Éireann’s Climate Statement for May.

Temperatures of 30.7 degrees were recorded at Killarney (Muckross House), Co Kerry and Fethard (Parsonshill), Co Tipperary.

At Castleisland, Co Kerry; Durrow, Co Laois; and Kilkenny (Greenshill), Co Kilkenny, a temperature of 30.8 degrees was recorded.

A temperature of 30.9 degrees was recorded at Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick and in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The month’s highest temperature at a synoptic station was reported at Shannon Airport, Co Clare on Tuesday, May 26th with a temperature of 30.6 degrees.

The national forecaster said stations that provisionally broke the May record will now undergo rigorous investigation to determine the new Irish air temperature record for May.

Paul Moore, a climatologist at Met Éireann said each of these new records which occurred at synoptic, climate and volunteer stations are now subject to investigation.

A synoptic station is one of 25 primary stations which are automated and Met Éireann receive the data from them straight away. A climate station is automatic but does not have the same quality control as a synoptic station. A volunteer station is checked daily but typically Met Éireann only receive the data around once a month.

Moore said Abbeyfeale and Clonmel stations will be investigated first as they had the highest record.

If both station fail the investigation, the stations with the next highest temperatures will be investigated until the new Irish air temperature record for May is determined.

Met Éireann said an intense area of high pressure combined with an unseasonably hot tropical air mass brought exceptionally high temperatures between May 25th and 27th.

The previous May national record high temperature of 28.4 degrees was set in Ardfert, Co Kerry in 1997 and was surpassed at a series of locations on Monday, May 25th such as 28.6 degrees recorded at Shannon Airport.

This record was surpassed the following day by an even greater number of stations.

The stations of Athenry, Co Galway, Oakpark, Co Carlow, Shannon Airport, Co Clare, Moore Park, Co Cork and Gurteen, Co Tipperary, surpassed the previous, 1997, national May maximum temperature record of 28.4 degrees by temperatures ranging from 28.5 degrees at Moore Park and 30.6 degrees at Shannon Airport on May 26th.

Belmullet in Co Mayo and Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry also surpassed the previous national May maximum temperature record as well as their individual June maximum temperature station records, hitting highs of 28.7 degrees and 29.6 respectively on May 27th.

The national mean May temperature was 12.54 degrees, making it the seventh warmest May since 1900.

Eight of the 10 warmest Mays have occurred since 2001, while none of the 10 coolest Mays occurred recently.

May 2026 was drier than normal and is ranked the 31st driest May since 1941.

The highest daily rainfall total for the month was 21.1mm at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon, on Tuesday 19th.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded in May was 15.2 hours at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford, on Tuesday, May 26th.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from 10.0km/h (5.4 knots) at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan to 23.3km/h (12.6 knots) at Mace Head, Co Galway, with no strong gales or storms reported in May.

The month’s highest gust was reported at both Finner, Co Donegal, on Tuesday, May 12th and at Malin Head, Co Donegal, on Wednesday, May 13th with 87km/h (47 knots).