Weather: Rain and wind to persist on Thursday and Friday

Heavy rain causing flooding on the Phibsborough Road in Dublin on Wednesday night. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

A cloudy start to Thursday, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, is forecast by Met Éireann.

Northern areas will be mostly affected by the rain. Further south, it will stay mostly dry with just scattered showers developing early on, but some will turn heavy at times.

Brighter spells will develop further north towards the late afternoon, with moderate northeasterly winds. Elsewhere winds will remain light or variable.

Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 14 degrees, with the north of the country being the coolest after lows of between 5 and 10 degrees overnight, along with a band of showers which moved northwards.

On Thursday night, cloud will spread from the south early on bringing patchy rain and drizzle once again. Further north will stay mostly dry, with just a few outbreaks of light rain and drizzle on northern coasts. It will be breezy too, with moderate to fresh northeast winds.

Lowest temperatures on Thursday will largely mirror those of Wednesday night, while it will be a little cooler in the north.

Met Éireann has forecast that Friday will see another wet and windy start, with widespread rain and fresh to strong northeasterly winds.

The rain will be heavy at times, particularly over the southern half of the country, with highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, again coolest in the north.

Friday night will continue cloudy and wet as a band of rain slowly dissipates over the country, with heavy falls at times over parts of Leinster. Northern parts of Ulster will remain mainly dry overnight with clearer spells.

Lowest temperatures will be between 4 to 7 degrees, and fresh to strong easterly winds, reaching gale force strength at times on coasts, are forecast.

Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of scattered outbreaks of rain, with occasional sunny spells breaking through with moderate northeastern winds which will be strong along coasts.

Highest temperatures on Sunday will range from 7 to 13 with highs of 9 degrees.