Live: Weather warnings for 13 counties with heavy rainfall and flooding expected

Main Points A number of <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/met-eireann/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/tags/met-eireann/">Met Éireann</a> rain and wind warnings will be in effect today and tomorrow. A <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2025/11/13/met-eireann-issues-orange-weather-warnings-for-dublin-wexford-and-wicklow-for-friday/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2025/11/13/met-eireann-issues-orange-weather-warnings-for-dublin-wexford-and-wicklow-for-friday/">yellow rain warning</a> for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford is in place from 9am today until 9am on Saturday. A yellow rain warning will be in effect for Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow from 11am on Friday. For these three counties this warning will become orange from noon onwards and last until 8am on Saturday. A yellow wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Meath, Wexford and Wicklow will be in effect from midday until 4am on Saturday. Hazardous travelling conditions are expected in Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow; significant flooding is also possible in these counties.