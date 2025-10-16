Rain on way as unsettled autumnal conditions return

Dogs and their owner enjoy an October walk on Bull Island in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Thursday and Friday are predicted to be mainly dry and cloudy with temperatures of up to 15 degrees, but rain is forecast for the weekend.

Met Éireann said the high pressure that had been dominating the recent weather will move away eastward, “bringing a return to unsettled conditions.”

The best of the weather may be on Friday when there are likely to limited sunny intervals. Some patches of drizzle are possible too.

The forecaster predicts highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with light to moderate south-easterly winds, freshening at times in the southwest.

On Saturday morning rain is expected to develop in the west and southwest and will gradually spread northeast through the afternoon and evening, along with fresh south-easterly winds. Highest temperatures are forecast to be in the region of 12 to 15 degrees.

On Saturday night, rain is predicted to continue in the east and north. Showers will follow from the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

On Sunday, rain in the east and north will slowly clear, but may linger over east Ulster. Some sunny spells elsewhere, but showers will become widespread. Some of these will be heavy or prolonged.

Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are expected with mostly light variable breezes.

Met Éireann said the outlook for next week, at this stage, was for further showers. The showers will gradually clear to the east. The weather will be mixed through midweek with rain or showers at times, it said.