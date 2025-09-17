Investigation into death of Tipperary pensioner Teddy Murnane upgraded to murder inquiry

Gardaí have upgraded the investigation into the death of Tipperary pensioner Teddy Murnane to a murder inquiry. Photograph: RIP.ie

Gardaí have upgraded their investigation into a fatal assault on a pensioner in his home in Co Tipperary to a murder inquiry following the receipt of the results of a postmortem examination on the deceased man.

Investigators are not releasing the results of State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers’ postmortem on the body of Teddy Murnane (81) for operational reasons, but it is understood he suffered blunt force trauma injuries to the head.

Mr Murnane was found with head injuries near a shed at his home at St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary town, by his wife, Margaret at around 9.35pm on Friday. She had gone to look for him after he failed to return indoors when he went to check on a noise he had heard outside.

The emergency services were called and paramedics worked on Mr Murnane at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. He was put on a ventilator but died over the weekend.

The funeral of Mr Murnane, a father of three, will take place in Tipperary town on Friday.

Locals joined Fr Eugene Everard on Tuesday night for a prayer vigil for Mr Murnane outside the family home on St Michael’s Avenue.

Fine Gael Cllr John Crosse said that people were both shocked and devastated at the news of Mr Murnane’s death. He said he was well known and well regarded in Tipperary town through his work as bus driver with Kavanagh Coaches.

A staunch Tipperary GAA fan, Mr Murnane used to drive Tipperary hurling and football teams all over the country for both league and championship matches. He continued to follow the Premier County teams after he retired from driving them to games.

Sean Harding (31) from Marian Terrace, Tipperary town, was due to make his second court appearance, charged in connection with an assault on Mr Murnane when he was scheduled to appear at Thurles District Court by video link on Wednesday.

Mr Harding was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Murnane at his home at St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary town, Co Tipperary, on September 12th when he appeared at Nenagh District Court on Monday.

He was also charged with two counts of burglary at Mr Murnane’s property and a third count of burglary at another property at St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary town, all on the same date and he was remanded in custody by Judge Fiona Brennan to appear at Thurles District Court on Wednesday.