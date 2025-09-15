Man charged with assault causing harm and burglary after pensioner dies in Tipperary Town

Sean Harding, of Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town, appeared before Nenagh District Court on Monday charged with assault causing harm to Teddy Murnane. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

A 31-year-old has been remanded in custody charged with assault causing harm to a retired man who died in hospital days after being found injured at his Co Tipperary home by his wife.

Sean Harding, of Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town, appeared before Nenagh District Court following his arrest as part of the investigation into the assault on Teddy Murnane (81).

Mr Harding was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Murnane, a retired bus driver, at his home at St Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary Town on September 12th last.

He was also charged with two counts of burglary at Mr Murnane’s property and a third count of burglary at another property on St Michael’s Avenue on the same date.

Det Garda Conor Gleeson, of Cashel Garda station, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said the accused replied “No” to all four charges when they were put to him after caution.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey told Judge Fiona Brennan that Mr Harding was not making an application for bail at this stage and was consenting to being remanded in custody.

Sgt Regina McCarthy asked the judge to remand the suspect in custody to appear by video link at Thurles District Court on Wednesday.

Mr Morrissey said he was aware his client had already received medical attention while in Garda custody and he requested that Mr Harding receive all appropriate care while on remand.

He also applied for free legal aid, saying his client is in receipt of social welfare.

Judge Brennan granted both applications.

An Garda Síochána on Monday announced that Mr Murnane had died at University Hospital Limerick. The force said the services of the State Pathologist’s Office had been requested to carry out a postmortem on the deceased.